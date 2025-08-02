Webinar With Yoani Sánchez, August 7 / See Below to Register

The Power of Podcasting in Repressive Environments
Host: Yoani Sánchez, Director of the Digital News media: 14ymedio.
Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025.
Time: 9:00 AM – Havana/US Eastern Time
Register: Click here
Description:
How do we tell stories in contexts of censorship and surveillance? What tools enable independent journalists and creators to build audiences in hostile environments? Podcasting isn’t just a format: it’s a powerful form of resistance and connection. This seminar will cover the keys to creating a podcast from scratch: defining objectives, choosing formats, accessible technical tools, basic editing, and distribution strategies on platforms like Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Promotion tactics, monetization methods—such as sponsorships or crowdfunding—and the use of artificial intelligence to improve production and reach will also be explored. Drawing on her experience leading 14ymedio, Yoani Sánchez will share ideas, tools, and lessons learned on how to narrate freely and amplify voices amidst censorship.