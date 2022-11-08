U.S. Pro-Castro Groups Bring Food and Medical Supplies to Cuba

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 6 November 2022 — On Saturday, United States solidarity groups brought to Cuba a donation consisting of pasta, powdered milk and medical supplies, state media reported.

The shipment includes surgical gloves and medical supplies that will be sent to Pinar del Río (in the west), a province affected a month ago by Hurricane Ian, according to state television Canal Habana.

Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, manager of the Puentes de Amor project, and the American, Medea Benjamin, leader of the Code Pink organization, delivered the products to Cuban officials at the José Martí International Airport in Havana.

This donation is in addition to others received on the Island in previous months sponsored by American associations and foundations and by Cubans residing in the United States.

Last June, Lazo was also in charge of a shipment that contained medical supplies to perform liver transplants on eight Cuban children.

Last year, Cuba received 135 donations from 40 countries, mostly supplies and medical equipment for immunization and the fight against the pandemic, according to official data.

The Island is going through a serious crisis due to the tightening of the U.S. economic embargo and errors in national macroeconomic management.

Translated by Regina Anavy

