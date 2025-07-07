Two Cubans Lose Their Appeal in the US To Avoid Being Sent to South Sudan

In total, eight migrants have been detained at a US military base in Djibouti since late May awaiting judicial decision.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Washington, 5 July 2025 — The eight migrants, including two Cubans and a Mexican, who remain held by the US in Djibouti, have lost their last appeal against the US government’s controversial attempt to deport them to South Sudan. Late on Friday, federal judge Brian Murphy of Massachusetts denied the appeal, which opens the door for all of them to be sent to the African country, where the human rights situation is worrying, according to various organizations, and which the US itself recommends not to visit due to the escalation of the local armed conflict.

All eight have been detained at a US military base in Djibouti since the end of May, when Murphy determined that the Trump administration violated an order preventing him from deporting these immigrants to a country where they can be tortured without giving them the opportunity for a proper legal defense.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has been pushing for express expulsions

The US Supreme Court has twice ruled that the Trump administration can deport migrants to third countries, most recently last Thursday. The ruling then overturned a motion issued by Judge Murphy, and that same night the appeal was filed, which the magistrate himself has ultimately denied.

Since his return to the White House in January, Donald Trump has been pushing for express expulsions as part of his campaign for large-scale deportations, one of his campaign promises. This has led to various entities accusing their government of violating basic rights such as due process.

Of the eight deportees, only one is from South Sudan and the rest are from Cuba, Mexico, Laos, Burma and Vietnam.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.