There’s No Ice Cream

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 11 October 2021 — The famous Monte Freddo ice cream parlor, located on Calle San Rafael in Havana, has gone from the sharp rise in the price of its two-scoop waffle to no ice cream.

“I come to have ice cream every day, and now I find the sign, ’There is no ice cream’,” a woman lamented this Sunday as she read the notice on the business’s blackboard.

A few days earlier, Monte Freddo’s ice cream had gone from 50 pesos to 70, due to the shortage of sugar and milk. But the situation has reached the point that not even raising prices is enough to get the raw materials. It is not an isolated case, in other businesses, such as El Biki, less and less variety of sweets are sold, for the same reasons: the products to make them are, every day, more difficult to find and milk, specifically, is almost absent in the national market.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.