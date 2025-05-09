The US Requirement for Cuban Players Would Affect the Formation of Team Asere

Andy Pagés, Andy Ibáñez, Yoan Moncada, and Daysbel Hernández could not play for Cuba in the World Classic.

14ymedio, Havana, May 7, 2025 — Andy Pagés’ dream of playing for Cuba seems doomed. After the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) limited the participation of Cubans hired by the Major Leagues in teams that represent the Island, it will be more difficult for the Havana regime to add emigrated athletes to the national team.

“My dad told me that he wanted to see me play for Cuba,” explains Pagés, a Dodgers player, who wants to join the Island team in the 2026 World Classic. He is among the list of athletes who, playing in the U.S., the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) aspired to add to the event. Andy Ibáñez, Yoan Moncada and Daysbel Hernández are also in this category, according to El Nuevo Herald journalist Jorge Ebro.

The new version of Team Asere that the FCB aims to form seems distant, after OFAC, a branch of the Treasury Department, prohibited U.S. teams from hiring players who reside in Cuba, intend to return to it or represent the Island at international events.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control has prohibited U.S. teams from hiring players residing in Cuba

Last March, Ebro indicated that Pagés only needed the approval of the Dodgers in order to participate in the event that will take place at the Hiram Bithorn stadium in Puerto Rico, and in which Cuba must face the local team, as well as Panama, Canada and Colombia.

However, under the new provision, Cuban players who participate in major league teams will have to sign “a sworn and notarized declaration that they have established their permanent residence outside of Cuba and do not intend to return.”

Yoan Moncada, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels, would also be one of the players who could not join Team Asere. The veteran player joined the team this season in exchange for $5,000,000.

“Moncada comes from spending nine seasons with the White Sox, a period in which he did not manage to fully meet the high expectations that accompanied him when he arrived in Chicago in December 2016,” published MLB magazine in Spanish.

To the obstacles faced by the FCB to form the team that will lead to the World Classic is added the lack of a coach, after manager Mandy Johnson was dismissed last February.

In the panorama there are options, names: Alfonso Urquiola, Germán Mesa and Pablo Civil, but so far there is no one to tip the balance for the FCB.

Translated by Regina Anavy

