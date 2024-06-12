The Rains Cause a Building Collapse and More Blackouts in Havana

14ymedio, Havana, 7 June 2024 — The collapse of a building facade was one of the most serious results of the heavy rains that hit Havana this Thursday. The property, located at Esperanza 417, between Carmen and Figuras streets, in Old Havana, was, fortunately, uninhabited for several years due to the danger of collapse in the face of its poor condition. The inhabitants of Havana suffered the consequences of yesterday’s thunderstorm in the form of blackouts, floods and paralyzed public transport.

Images shared on social networks show the floods in the Cuban capital, affected by the bad sewer system, which doesn’t allow the water to drain through the sewer grates.

Vehicles, both cars and motorcycles, were submerged. Likewise, many people were trapped in their homes for hours. A neighbor of Santos Suárez who spoke to 14ymedio anonymously said that the area was flooded and the water even “rose to the ground floor of the buildings.”

The rain also generated power outages in the capital: “The electricity disappeared for the inhabitants and the traffic lights in the most fundamental arteries in the area,” which “paralyzed urban transport destined for the center of Havana and areas of the municipality of San Miguel del Padrón,” user Engo Batalla explained on social networks.

Another user, Marisol Falcón, responded to the post and said that she had to walk “through all this accumulated water to continue on my way. It takes hours for the level to go down.”

So far, neither the government of Havana nor the official media has published data on the amount of damage. This Thursday, the Meteorological Institute of Cuba warned that there would be showers, rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and night in much of the national territory.

For this Friday, the report is similar: “It will be mostly cloudy in much of the country with the possibility of showers, rain and thunderstorms. The rainfall will extend until the night and could be heavier and last longer in the western region.” In fact, at the time of publishing this story, it was starting to rain again in the Cuban capital.

In addition, the meteorological service indicated that in areas of showers and thunderstorms “the strength of the wind and the height of the waves can be increased.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

