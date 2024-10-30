The House Where Evo Morales Abused Minors in La Paz Was Guarded by Cubans

A report by the Spanish newspaper ’El Debate’ points out several findings by the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office

14ymedio, Mexico City, 28 October 2024 — A group of Cubans with diplomatic passports guarded a house in La Paz where former Bolivian President Evo Morales allegedly sexually abused underage girls. This was revealed by El Debate on Monday, in a report presenting several pieces of evidence of the investigation that judicially corners the former president.

According to the Spanish online newspaper, it is a residence where Morales supposedly claimed to have undergone some unspecified medical treatment and that in reality, it was a cover. “The house was guarded by people who claimed to be Cuban doctors”, says El Debate, but, according to the investigation by the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office, ‘they were Cubans with diplomatic passports who were discharged from the Embassy’ of the island.

Another exclusive of the report is a series of photographs showing Noemí Meneses Chávez, one of the teenagers with whom the former president had relations, crying and with bruises on her body. This would prove, according to the newspaper, that high-ranking police officers stopped an investigation against Morales for physical violence.

The case of Meneses Chávez, now 23 years old, was discovered by chance in July 2020, during a routine control. The young woman was, together with her sister and a driver, on board an official vehicle of the Government of Cochabamba that had been stolen several years earlier.

They discovered in her phone, seized by the police, messages exchanged with Morales that showed that the two had been in a relationship since she was a minor. In addition to the written material, they also found dozens of photographs where Evo and “La Noe,” as he referred to her in private, pose together in a multitude of everyday situations typical of a couple.

Another case involving Morales being investigated for human trafficking and rape is that of Cindy Sarai Vargas Pozo, who was declared missing last week along with her daughter – allegedly fathered by Evo Morales and now eight years old.

The main evidence in this investigation is the baby’s birth certificate, dated February 8, 2016, at 11:12 a.m. in Yacuiba, southern Bolivia. The document reflects that Juan Evo Morales Ayma, the former president’s full name, acknowledged being the girl’s father.

Vargas Pozo met Morales when she was only 14 years old when she was part of the controversial “youth guard” of the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), the former president’s party, consisting only of minors.

In addition to the residence guarded by the Cubans and the presidential plane itself, the minors were sometimes taken to the Mamá Diablo bar, also in the Bolivian capital, where they were forced to consume alcohol, according to the testimony of a former bodyguard of Morales, reported by El Debate.

This source stated that Morales ordered the bar closed to ensure his privacy and that of his companions, about whom he did not provide their identities or further details. The person in charge of making these arrangements was Patricia Hermoso, who served as Morales’ chief of staff during his last term in office, according to the testimony of the former collaborator of his security team.

Other Bolivian politicians authorities have stated participated in the abuse network led by Morales include former vice-president Álvaro García Linera, former ministers Carlos Romero, and Sacha Llorenti, as well as Andrónico Rodríguez, president of the Senate, and Senator Leonardo Loza.

Since early October, when the Attorney General’s Office announced that it would resume investigations against Evo Morales, his supporters have led more than 20 consecutive days of protests and blockades throughout the country.

The former president was shot at on Sunday, in an incident in which his driver was injured. On Monday, Morales blamed the incident on President Luis Arce and accused him of trying to “eliminate” him to wipe out the MAS.

Meanwhile, the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed her solidarity on Monday with the former Bolivian president. Morales was welcomed as an asylum seeker in 2019 by the government of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after Morales’s forced resignation due to his involvement in electoral fraud.

“We condemn it, our solidarity with Evo Morales and always a call to avoid violence. Let it be peace and political definition. Our condemnation, our solidarity and always the pursuit of peace and non-violence,” Sheinbaum said at a press conference.

Translated by LAR

