The Head of the US Embassy in Havana Challenges the Regime With an Invitation to the Cuban People

Mike Hammer records a video message on the streets of Havana to get people to approach him.
14ymedio, Madrid, May 2, 2025 — “Hi I’m Mike Hammer, the head of mission of the United States Embassy in Cuba.” This is how the diplomat presents himself in a short video uploaded to the Facebook page of the US Embassy on the Island. In just 37 seconds, Hammer sends a message to the population inviting them to approach and speak with him if they see him walking around.
“I am traveling through Cuba because I know from my experience as a diplomat for more than 35 years and having been an ambassador in Chile and Congo, that it is very important to understand a country and its people by traveling and visiting all the provinces. So, when you see me on the street, I would like to speak with anyone who wants to share their perspectives, their ideas, and I hope we can have a nice conversation. See you around and until next time,” says a friendly Hammer.
The post, published on the Embassy’s Facebook page, is accompanied by a short text that encourages, even more, the ordinary citizen to contact the delegation and approach Hammer. “I would like to know the country well. Please send me your suggestions of places I should visit, and if you want, meet me when I am on the ground. Send an email to: havanapublicaffairs@state.gov”.