The Center of the Cuban Film Poster is Inaugurated, After its Registration as Documentary Heritage

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, December 13, 2023 — The cultural authorities of Cuba inaugurated on Tuesday the Center of the Cuban Film Poster, a place that exhibits part of the collection registered in May in the Memory of the World list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The event was attended by the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso Grau, and the representative of the UNESCO Regional Office for Culture in Latin America and the Caribbean, Anne Lemaistre.

The Center opened its doors as part of the 44th edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana, which ends on December 17. The inauguration was also part of a day of celebration for UNESCO’s recognition.

Among Tuesday’s activities was the delivery of the diploma that attests to the inscription of the collection of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) in the Memory of the World list, as well as a panel with experts and figures of the Island’s culture.

Today is the culmination of a long process that began in the first years of the Revolution, when it was decided that a Cuban poster was going to be made here, wherever the film originated

“Today is the culmination of a long process that began in the early years of the Revolution, when it was decided that a Cuban poster was going to be made here by Cuban designers, wherever the film originated,” said Sara Vega, a graphics specialist at the Cinemateca de Cuba and in charge of the almost 3,000 pieces that make up the collection.

Among the designers of these posters, artists such as Eduardo Muñoz Bachs, Antonio Fernández Reboiro, Rafael Morante, Alfredo Rostgaard, Julio Eloy Mesa and Antonio Pérez (Ñiko) stand out.

In Cuba, this type of piece, which revolutionized the visual arts in the country and the region, had a boom in the 60s, the golden age of the Island’s cinema.

The film poster then led the formal and conceptual experimentation, incorporating aesthetic trends that dominated the international visual arts panorama such as pop art, op art and kinetic art.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.