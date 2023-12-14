The Body of a Cuban Mother Who Disappeared Three Weeks Ago Was Found in Banes

14ymedio, Havana, December 13, 2023 — The lifeless body of Yamilet de Jesús Domínguez Torres, who had been missing since November 24 in Banes, Holguín, was found this Wednesday, according to dancer and choreographer Norge Ernesto Díaz Blak, known on social networks as Noly Blak.

“Yamilet was found in her room,” Noly Blak wrote in a brief message on Facebook, a platform that the artist has used to give visibility to the case and raise funds to help the family of the deceased. He also managed a reward of 400,000 pesos for those who provided information about the woman’s whereabouts.

“I was informed of what is happening in Banes. At the moment they are digging up the area where she was buried,” Noly Blak said in a live broadcast without offering more details. In the comments of this and other publications, neighbors of the community confirmed that there are policemen and a forensics team in the house of the deceased.

Her family notified the police a day later, and “there have been citizen searches in addition to those by the authorities”

Domínguez Torres, 36 years old and mother of a child, was last seen on November 24 at her house, around 11 pm, Yo Sí Te Creo reported on December 5.

Her family notified the police a day later, and “there have been citizen searches in addition to those by the authorities,” added the independent platform, which also explained that the woman “was wearing a white house robe and had recently come in from the street.”

So far this year, 79 women have been victims of sexist violence on the Island, according to the 14ymedio record that is compiled from independent platforms. The most recently confirmed cases were the murder of 15-year-old Dorka Velázquez Casal, which shocked the rural town of Aguacate, in the municipality of Palma Soriano, in Santiago de Cuba. The independent platforms for monitoring femicides also denounced at the beginning of the month the death of Beatriz García, murdered in Bayamo.

The Cuban Government does not produce reports, which means that the independent organizations are responsible for verifying femicides; in addition, they have no data to compare. To this is added the silence of the official press, which rarely publishes these facts and, in most cases, does not classify them as femicides.

However, recently the official media Girón and 26, from Matanzas and Las Tunas, respectively, broke their silence. Girón acknowledged that seven women were murdered in the province in the first half of 2023, and 26 published that the Prosecutor’s Office of Las Tunas this year has opened more than 200 legal proceedings for “threats, injuries, sexual assaults and murders” of women and girls.

Translated by Regina Anavy

