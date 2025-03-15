Surveillance Is Tightened on Migrants Who Received the I-220A Form When Entering the United States

Verifications could include visits to the migrant’s residence and calls to check on their status.

14ymedio, Havana, 14 March 2025 — The United States Department of Immigration and Customs Control (ICE) has increased the use of the Intensive Appearance Monitoring Program (ISAP) – a migration control mechanism – for those who have received the I-220A form upon arrival in the country. The measure, which has been in place for two decades as an alternative to detention, seeks to maintain strict surveillance on this group while their asylum requests are being resolved.

According to CaféFuerte, migrants with I-220A were informed this week that they will be subjected to a rigorous verification process during their immigration process. After attending a control appointment with ICE, some have even been temporarily “detained” and then released. This was the case of Laura de la Caridad González Sánchez, arrested on Monday at the agency’s office in Miramar, Miami. She was released shortly after, but her arrest prompted a demonstration of Cubans with the same status, next to the young woman’s lawyer’s office. More than a hundred beneficiaries of the I-220A were processed in recent days in those offices, the report indicates.

ISAP allows those who have applied for asylum or have been detained by ICE to wait for a judicial hearing in freedom, provided that they comply with the surveillance regime established by Customs Control. The program may require the use of ankle bracelets or applications that allow the authorities to know at all times the location of the migrant and even monitor, through periodic calls, their situation.

In the case of those with the I-220A who have been notified about the measure, CaféFuerte says that the surveillance system includes the use of an application with a calendar of appointments at fixed times, once a week, during which they can be contacted by the authorities by phone or even video call. Others, it found out, were informed that the verifications could include visits to the migrant’s residence.

Form I-220A is a “provisional release order” of parole – a conditional permit – offered by the United States Government to people who were arrested while illegally entering the country. It requires those involved to attend hearings in an immigration court and comply with a series of rules while their immigration status is resolved.

However, the process can be long and does not guarantee that those involved will receive a favorable judgment. This, along with the series of radical measures against the migratory flow implemented by the Trump Administration, keeps many undocumented people in the uncertainty of whether they will be arrested or deported.

Added to this is this Friday’s announcement by the President that he will invoke an old law of 1798, the Foreign Enemies Act, which would allow him to deport migrants without the need for a hearing.

Trump had already mentioned that measure during his election campaign and did so again in his keynote speech on January 20: “By invoking the Foreign Enemies Act of 1798 I will order our Government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks that bring devastating crimes to American soil.”

The Foreign Enemies Act has not been invoked since World War II, when it was used to arrest Americans of Japanese origin.

At the beginning of March, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) also announced the implementation – after an evaluation of 60 days from March 5 – of a regulation that will force migrants who request visas for privileges already granted in national territory to deliver to the authorities information from their social networks.

As they explained then, migrants who will be affected are those who apply for the Naturalization form in the United States, known as N-400 (about 909,700 people, they calculate), and the Permanent Residence Registration form I-485 (1,060,585 people). These are two of the benefits most requested by Cubans, especially the latter which is essential to benefit from the Cuban Adjustment Law.

According to both institutions – which opened the proposal to a debate that will last two months – USCIS “identified the need to collect social media identifiers,” such as user profiles and other similar elements, with a view to verifying the identity of the applicants and whether they represent a potential danger to the United States.

Other measures taken by the Trump Administration, which particularly affected Cubans, were the suspension of the CBP One application – with which asylum appointments were requested from Mexico – and

the humanitarian parole, which benefited thousands of Cuban immigrants.

In the case of the first, this week National Security announced the launch of the CBP Home, so that irregular immigrants can leave the U.S. with the promise of being able to return through legal ways in the future.

“Self-deportation is the safest option for undocumented immigrants,” the DHS said on Monday. “It is not only safer but also saves money for U.S. taxpayers and allows the valuable resources of the Customs and Border Protection Office and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service to focus on dangerous criminal immigrants.”

