Surveillance and Repression Operations in Guantanamo Following Power Outage Protest / Cubalex

Cubalex, Alertas, 03 October 2024 / On Wednesday, October 2, we received information about surveillance and repression operations in Guantanamo, following a protest in the sugar town of Argeo Martinez, due to the prolonged blackouts in the area.

Juan Luis Bravo Rodríguez, member of the Union for a Free Cuba Party (PUNCLI) and manager of the Emilia Project, complained that State Security interrupted his Internet access and that his home was under surveillance.

Activist Miguel Angel Lopez Herrera was also under surveillance by State Security and paramilitary groups, and his home was attacked with stones.

Independent journalist Niober García Fournier was also subjected to surveillance, with the presence of an officer known as “Víctor Víctor” and a member of Inder around his home.

These repressive acts occurred one day after the protest in Argeo Martinez, Manuel Tames municipality, as part of the regime’s strategy to intimidate activists and prevent these demonstrations from gaining strength.

On October 1, after a 14-hour blackout, local residents took to the streets for several hours, banging pots and chanting anti-government slogans, due to being unable to prepare food.

According to information sent to Cubalex, officers of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), State Security and provincial government authorities went to the site to try to quell the protest. The following day, vehicles carrying food arrived at the locality. So far, no arrests have been reported among the protesters.

Translated by GH