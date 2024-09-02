Spain Invites Cuban Players To Join Its Team in the Baseball Classic

14ymedio/Swing Completo, Havana, 1 September 2024 — Spain, looking for a ticket to the 2026 Baseball Classic, opened the doors to Cuban players who wish to join its team. The invitation was released this Saturday through the Federation of Professional Baseball Players of Cuba (Fepcube) and “is open to any eligible athlete,” says the Instagram post.

Cubans with the opportunity to play for Spain will be those who meet any of these requirements: “have a Spanish passport, have a Spanish father or mother, be born in Spain or permanently resident in the European country.”

They must also fill out the corresponding application before September 16, the day on which Spain will present a list of 50 athletes, from which it will define the national team that will compete for one of the four tickets available to participate in the Baseball Classic, which will be played simultaneously in the United States, Japan and Puerto Rico. Cuba is located in group A, along with Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama and one more rival to be defined.

The Spanish national team has played two qualifying phases, the first in 2012, which gave it access to the 2013 World Classic, and later in 2016, where it was eliminated.

The promotion of Fepcube generated controversy among users on social networks, who questioned the organization for moving away from its initial objective, which is the formation of a team of exiles and not to contribute to the selection of another country. The organization has not offered a position on this point.

It is not the first time that Spain has incorporated Cuban players into a national team. The current European champion team was formed in 2023 with athletes from the Island. The payroll included pitcher Pablo Guillén and catcher Omar Hernández, who ended up being the event’s leader in home runs and scored runs. Also on the team were pitchers Rogelio Armenteros and Carlos Sierra, fielder Frank Hernández and bench coach Néstor Pérez.

Meanwhile, on the Island, the official media Jit highlighted the triumph of the U-12 children’s team in the tournament that took place at the stadium of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center in the Dominican Republic, according to Play-Off Magazine.

In the final game, Cuba defeated Venezuela 9-2 and was proclaimed the tournament champion. The official journalist, Boris Luis Cabrera, specified that Asnel Torres and Alfredo Despaigne were recognized with the award for the Most Valuable Player in the final.

The tournament served as preparation for the Cuban team, which on October 19 will take part in the Pan American Championship played in Panama. In this event, three tickets will be at stake for the World Cup in 2025, which will also be based in Panama.

Translated by Regina Anavy

