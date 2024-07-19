‘Some Cars That Are Incompatible With Our Society Are Entering Cuba’

Prime Minister warns that imports of luxury cars will be controlled

14ymedio, Havana, 18 July 2024 — A black and white, 650-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 parked in front of a shabby house in El Guaso, Guantánamo. A brand-new Rubicon jeep moving through the outskirts of Morón, in Ciego de Ávila. A brand-new Mercedes-Benz, which a soldier “on foot” looks at in amazement as he turns a corner in Havana where someone has painted a sign: “Fidel among us.”

“They are on board,” said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Wednesday, referring to the owners of luxury cars. “Haven’t they realized that the gasoline in Cuba is not good for that?” he concluded, in a joking tone, before launching a warning: “There are some cars that are coming in that are really not compatible with our society, they are not necessary, and we have to limit the amount based on the interests of the country.”

In Cuba, known around the world for its vintage cars – actually survivors of a shortage of parts and vehicles after 1959 – there are hundreds of luxury cars in circulation, as confirmed by car enthusiast groups on Facebook. They started out as “diplomatic” cars, since only embassy personnel drove vehicles of that calibre, but the term was extended to all types of recently imported cars, which no longer go unnoticed.

“We have regulated how the importing of vehicles into the country should be,” Marrero began, describing in his speech the “new policy for the transfer of ownership of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, their commercialization or importation,” of which all the details are not yet known.

The State decreed, first of all, that all vehicle sales within the Island – including used bodies – will be made in national currency. Only the state-owned company Servicios Automotores will be able to import and sell car and motorcycle parts in foreign currency, but “exclusively as replacement parts.”

Diplomats, Cubans on “missions” and Cuban businessmen abroad will be able to continue importing cars from abroad, he added. However, there will be “requirements to guarantee technical compatibility” so that the cars that enter the country do not “melt down.”

According to Marrero, the transfer of ownership of a vehicle is authorized. The Government welcomes the importation of tricycles – “it helps a lot with the needs,” he added – in which the current Minister of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, has placed his hopes. “These regulations are in the process of being implemented,” he clarified.

The circulation of luxury cars in Cuba began as a rumor – the first photos of a Tesla or a Lamborghini were fake – but it is now a fact. Camajuaní, the mecca of Cuban footwear in Villa Clara and where shoemakers – converted into elite SMSEs – have built real mansions, is a good example of the proliferation of “diplomats.” This newspaper collected images of recently imported cars – such as a Mercedes-Benz with a private license plate, parked in the peripheral neighborhood of La Ceiba – by shoemaking families such as the Chávez, the Cintra or the Fernández.