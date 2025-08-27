Santiago De Cuba Police Investigate the Discovery of a Human Head in a Dumpster

The event has caused a social commotion in the eastern capital, where violence is growing.

14ymedio, Havana, August 26, 2025 — Workers of the Comunales of Santiago de Cuba found this Tuesday a human head “swollen and in decomposition” inside a dumpster at El Salao, Micro 3 of the Abel Santamaría Urban Center. The finding occurred when employees were emptying a dumpster onto a tractor cart and, among the waste, the macabre evidence stood out.

So far, no details have been provided about the identity of the victim, the whereabouts of the rest of the body or whether there is a confirmed link with reports of missing persons in the city.

Thousands of social media comments repeat the same question: “Until when?”

The news was initially given by the official profile Heroes of Moncada, on Facebook. It was later replicated by the local radio station Radio Revolución and the newspaper Sierra Maestra, although they limited themselves to reproducing the information published at the beginning. The official voices emphasize that the police are working to “promptly” find those responsible and described what has happened as “an extremely serious and rarely seen” occurrence in Cuban and Santiago society.” However, on social networks there are thousands of comments that repeat the same question: “Until when?” in reference to the increased violence in Cuba.

A resident in the area lamented that the Micro 3 is “full of rubbish everywhere, behind a semi-boarding school and one step away from starting the school year.” She also denounced the lack of water in the neighborhood, forcing elderly people to carry heavy containers and live with plagues of flies. “We have to ask ourselves the same question: when is it going to end?”

“The crimes multiply and so does the fear.”

The discovery occurred in a particularly busy place, where a school cafeteria, a point of sale for propane and a shop for products in freely convertible currency (MLC) are located. The proximity to these spaces generates even more alarm among neighbors, concerned about the impact that the event may have on children and teenagers.

The lack of official information fuels uncertainty. Many people doubt that the authorities will reveal the details behind the appearance of human remains among the waste. “They always hide or mask it, but the reality is there. The crimes multiply and so does the fear,” said one user on social networks.

In mid-June, the body of a baby was found inside a dumpster in Havana.

The find in Santiago de Cuba adds to a chain of violent events that have rocked the island in recent months. In mid-June, the body of a baby was found inside a dumpster in Havana. Just this Monday, an intentional traffic crash left one fatality and eight wounded in the capital. To this are added murders in the east of the country, knife attacks on the street and violent deaths linked to personal disputes or robberies. In August alone, this newspaper recorded five femicides in different provinces.

Although the Government insists that crime in Cuba is lower than in other countries of the region, recent events have fueled the perception that violence has become more visible and brutal.

Translated by Regina Anavy

