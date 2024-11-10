Russia commits to sending 80,000 tons of fuel and equipment to repair Cuba’s electric system / 14yMedio

In total, the Kremlin loaned 62 million dollars to the Island

14ymedio, Havana, November 8, 2024 — Russia will grant Cuba a loan of 60 million dollars to acquire 80,000 tons of fuel, and another 2 million in “needed” repair equipment after the passage of Hurricane Rafael, announced Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who had barely landed on the Island to meet with the Russia-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission. Initially, the “emergency aid” had been interpreted as a donation, but the Russian authorities and the Cuban state media specified that it was a loan.

“On the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, Russia is willing to provide sister Cuba with emergency aid due to the current situation of the Island’s energy sector. This includes 80,000 tons of diesel worth 60 million dollars, in addition to ’kits’ to repair the affected energy equipment,” reported the Russian Embassy in Cuba, later deleting the statement. The official added that the loan will be managed “through the Ministry of Emergency Situations.”

The announcement, made in front of the Russia-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission, was soon replicated by Cuban state media, which described the aid as an act of “solidarity.”

Chernyshenko did not clarify when the diesel will arrive or if there will be several deliveries. Together with the fuel donations promised by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Russia’s commitment offers a temporary relief for the pressing oil needs of the Island, which receives less and less crude oil from its main ally, Venezuela.

The Russian oil tanker PVT Clara, under the flag of Panama and with a capacity of 20,831 tons, is navigating between Russia and Cuba

According to maritime tracking applications, under the flag of Panama, the PVT Clara oil tanker is navigating between Russia and Cuba. With a capacity of 20,831 tons, the ship brings a quarter of what Moscow has promised to send.

Other countries have also offered to help Cuba after the onslaught of two hurricanes and three breakdowns of the National Electric System (SEN) in just 20 days. According to Foreign Trade Minister Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga on Thursday, the Civil Defense and the United Nations System in Cuba have developed a plan to raise resources to restore both state facilities and homes, and to help the victims.

“The resources provided by the United Nations allowed us to immediately respond and provide the victims with food and other necessary supplies,” said Pérez-Oliva Fraga. He added that other countries have already begun to help in the SEN’s recovery by sending “medicine and construction materials. Among them are Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Russia and China.”

The State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, from Spain, also issued a statement pointing out the situation on the Island and calling for fundraising within Spain to send humanitarian aid.

The group, close to the regime, did not miss the opportunity to exalt the work of the Civil Defense and denounce the “brutal, permanent and criminal economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States Government.”

After Hurricane Oscar’s passage through Guantánamo, leaving eight dead and two missing, the United Nations System in Cuba announced that it would dedicate 33,235,167 dollars to assist half a million victims. The emergency recovery plan, for which there are already six million dollars, focuses on the sectors of water and hygiene, shelter and housing, education, logistics, health and food security. According to the agency, the immediate aid will be given for six months, but other restoration projects could continue for up to 18 months.

