Rosa María Payá Nominated by Trump for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

14ymedio, Madrid, 27 March 2025 — The US government of Donald Trump nominated Rosa María Payá to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (ICDH) on Thursday. The activist “deeply” thanked the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for the nomination, which, as she said in a statement broadcast on her social networks, “reflects the firm commitment of the United States to the independence of the Commission, its regional leadership and its real impact on people’s lives, a mission that I am determined to accomplish.”

In the text, the opponent remembers her father, Oswaldo Payá, founder of the Christian Liberation Movement, who “gave his life for freedom and democracy, with the conviction that rights go beyond the borders of politics, race or culture.” Likewise, she affirms that her commitment to human rights “is personal, one I’ve had for many years and that covers the entire region,” beyond “the critical cases of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.”

“I have worked with governments and institutions of different ideologies and beliefs, always from a solid conviction in the promotion and protection of rights and freedoms,” says Payá, who also mentions the experience of contributing to the work of the IACD, the General Assembly of the OAS and the Permanent Council. That experience showed her “the immense value of the Commission to give visibility, support and protection to those who need it most, such as political prisoners and rights defenders.”

“I am ready to serve and contribute to ensuring that the fundamental rights and freedoms of each person in the Americas be respected and protected”

Payá is committed, if elected, to “strengthen the connection of the Commission with young voices, women leaders, marginalized communities and victims of persecution” and affirms that she wants to ensure that “all member states of the OEA, regardless of their political color or size, can relate to the Commission in a respectful, effective and transparent manner.”

“I am ready to serve and contribute to ensuring that the fundamental rights and freedoms of each person in the Americas are respected and protected,” concludes her message.

The ICHR is composed of seven members who, according to the American Convention on Human Rights, “must be people of high moral authority and recognized competence in human rights,” and are elected every four years (after that, they can be re-elected once). At this time, those closest to ending their term, in December of this year, are Roberta Clarke, Carlos Bernal Pulido and José Luis Caballero Ochoa, who also serves as president. The next vote will take place on June 27 in Antigua and Barbuda.

The OAS General Assembly is responsible for the election of a list of candidates proposed by the Governments of the Member States. Each of these may propose up to three candidates, either from that country itself or from any other member of the Organization of American States. If they propose a third, at least one of the candidates must be a national of a State other than the ones proposed.

The Council for the Transition of Democracy in Cuba (CTDC) has immediately expressed its “satisfaction” with Payá’s nomination

Born in Havana in 1989 and graduated in Physics, the activist has lived for several years in the United States, from where she directs the Cuba Decide initiative, which advocates for a democratic transition on the Island. Payá has received numerous recognitions for her political work, including the keys to the city of Miami and the Ileana Ros-Lehtinen International Prize, awarded by the Hispanic Leadership Institute of the United States Congress.

The Council for the Transition of Democracy in Cuba (CTDC) has immediately expressed its “satisfaction” with Payá’s candidacy. In a statement issued on Thursday, it supports her candidacy and highlights her work in several aspects. Among them, the defense of democracy and human rights as a “prominent international activist” and the leadership and experience demonstrated as executive director of the Foundation for Pan American Democracy

In addition, it points out the boost she gave to the pro-democracy movement as the leader of Cuba Decide, which it considers the “main citizen movement in favor of political change” on the Island, in addition to her commitment and personal legacy as ” the successor to her father’s work.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

