Roberto Perdomo, Former Cuban Political Prisoner and Leader of Plantados, Dies in Miami

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, 11 October 2023 — Former Cuban political prisoner Roberto Perdomo, president of the Plantados exile group, died at the age of 89 of heart failure in a Miami hospital, close sources reported on Wednesday.

His death in the Kindred hospital comes a month after he underwent surgery for a fracture due to a fall in his home, as reported today by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC), an organization formed by opposition organizations inside and outside Cuba.

“We deeply regret the departure of the patriot and former political prisoner, Roberto Perdomo and president of Plantados, a member of the ARC organization,” said the statement.

Perdomo, disappointed with the direction the 1959 Cuban revolution was taking towards a communist dictatorship, “began to fight” against the Castro regime “clandestinely.”

In 1961 he was arrested and sentenced in a summary trial to 28 years in prison.

In his imprisonment “he refused to wear the uniform of a common prisoner, always maintained a firm position as a plantado” and carried out several hunger strikes, says the statement.

In 1986, the ARC statement continues, Perdomo went into exile in the United States, where “he continued his struggle for the freedom of Cuba until the last days of his life.”

During his exile in the United States he was elected president of the patriotic organization Plantados hasta la Democracia y la Libertad de Cuba (“Planted” until Democracy and the Freedom of Cuba. (Plantados)

In the statement, the ARC expressed its condolences to Perdomo’s widow, family, friends and “all Cuban political prisoners, especially those who were his companion Plantados.

“We have lost one of the bravest and noblest children of the Cuban people,” the exile organization stressed.

Translated by Regina Anavy

