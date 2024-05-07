Opposition Candidate Xochitl Galvez Promises Not to Hire Cuban Doctors if She Wins the Presidency of Mexico

The opposition candidate accused the Cuban regime of keeping the profits of the health workers sent to Mexico

14ymedio, Adyr Corral, Mexico, 6 May 2024 — The main candidate of the opposition for the presidency of Mexico, Xóchitl Gálvez, said that if she wins, she will not hire more Cuban doctors, as the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been doing.

“We are not going to continue to bring Cuban doctors! In Mexico, we have enough capacity and talent!” she said on Monday during the presentation of her Health Plan 2024-2030, ahead of the elections on June 2

The standard-bearer of the Fuerza y Corazón [Strength and Heart] coalition for Mexico, which brings together the PAN, PRI and PRD parties, said that in recent years the hiring of doctors from the Island has been a screen to camouflage López Obrador’s support of the Cuban dictatorship.

On April 29, the Mexican Government confirmed the arrival of another 123 Cuban doctors, totaling just over 800 specialists, of the total of 1,200 that López Obrador promises to have before the end of his six-year term.

Gálvez complained that the Cuban doctors who have been imported are not well paid for their work in Mexico and that the Cuban regime itself receives most of the economic profit.

“Hiring the Cuban doctors has only served to finance an authoritarian regime, because they don’t pay them well; it’s the Cuban government that keeps the money,” she emphasized at an event held in Guanajuato, in the center of the country.

Instead of bringing more doctors of Cuban origin, the opposition candidate proposed the construction of a comprehensive health system in which public, social and private services are united.

Translated by Regina Anavy

