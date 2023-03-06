Raul Castro Arrives in Venezuela to Commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the Death of Chavez

EFE (via 14ymedio), Caracas/La Paz, March 5, 2023 — The former president of Cuba Raúl Castro arrived in Venezuela this Saturday to participate in the commemoration events for the tenth anniversary of the death of the former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez.

Castro, who traveled with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, was received at the Maiquetía International Airport, which serves Caracas, by the Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, according to the Venezuelan state television channel (VTV).

This Saturday, the former presidents of Honduras and Bolivia, Manuel Zelaya and Evo Morales respectively, also arrived in Venezuela.

Zelaya traveled to Venezuela with the Vice-Chancellor for Foreign Policy, Gerardo Torres, and Congresswoman Xiomara Zelaya.

Leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela started on Friday, with various activities in different states of the country to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Hugo Chávez’s death, which will be honored on March 5th.

In a theater in the center of Caracas, a world meeting called “Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Commander Chávez in the Twenty-first Century” began, which includes Chávez leaders and 147 delegates from more than 55 participating countries, according to the governor of the state of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, traveled to Venezuela this Saturday to participate in the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of Hugo Chávez, along with some union leaders close to his government.

In a couple of messages on Twitter, the President mentioned that his trip is made “in response to the invitation of President Nicolás Maduro’s brother, for the World Meeting for the Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Hugo Chávez in the 21st Century.”

Arce also published a photograph with the country’s Vice President, David Choquehuanca, to whom he handed the “baton of command,” since he will assume office as president until President Arce’s return.

The transfer of command took place at the air terminal of the Presidential Air Group, adjacent to El Alto International Airport, a neighboring city of La Paz.

Likewise, the Bolivian president indicated that he is traveling in the company of the leaders of the Bolivian Workers’ Central and the Intercultural Communities to the events, which he defined as “the 10 years since the passage to immortality of Chávez.”

Arce undertook the visit after participating that day in the inauguration of the National Wine Fair 2023 that was held in the department of Chuquisaca, in the southeast of Bolivia.

Hugo Chávez died on March 5, 2013 at the age of 58, a victim of cancer.

Translated by Regina Anavy

