A Carnival Cruise Ship Deviates From its Route To Rescue 27 Cuban Rafters

‘ 14ymedio, Havana, 23 April 2024 — A group of 27 Cuban rafters was rescued this Sunday by the Carnival ship Paradise that was heading to Honduras. The ship, which was covering the route from Tampa (Florida) to Roatán, turned when it detected the migrants asking for help from a boat adrift 20 miles west of the Island, the Fox News portal published.

Fox News indicated that the people were taken on board, “received medical attention and were provided with food.” The wooden raft was in “poor condition” and “did not carry supplies” for all the migrants, the Cruicehive site highlighted.

After the rescue, the crew of the cruise ship notified both the United States Coast Guard and officials in Roatán, but it has not yet been known whether the rafters will be handed over to Honduran or American authorities. According to the logbook of the Paradise , which set sail from Florida last Saturday, the ship will make a five-night voyage through the Caribbean.

This Monday, the cruise crew must disembark in Roatán and after a brief stay, continue its route, which marks a visit to Cozumel (Mexico) on Tuesday. The return to Tampa is scheduled for April 25.

The Paradise ship records three rescues of this type in its recent history. The most recent are from 2022. In August of that year six rafters about to shipwreck were helped. In July the ship took on 20 migrants who were in a wooden boat propelled by oars.

The rescue of these rafters occurs a few days after the United States Border Patrol reported the disembarkation in Florida of 47 Cuban rafters between April 4 and 15.

Last Monday, the US Coast Guard intercepted 19 migrants from the Island and handed them over for deportation proceedings. The US authorities have reiterated to the rafters that when they are taken into custody, that they will be returned to their country of origin. Likewise, it is highlighted that “they will not be able to enter the United States for a period of five years, in addition to not being eligible to request asylum.”

