Panama Temporarily Suspends Tourism and Transit Visas for Cubans

The procedure to apply for online visas “is disabled” in the face of “a detected situation of vulnerability”

14ymedio, Havana, 13 July 2024 — The National Migration Service of Panama decided to suspend the processing of stamped visas (tourism and transit) for Cubans for the remainder of July in the face of “a situation of vulnerability detected in the system” that they are “trying to resolve,” the institution said in a statement on Thursday. Migration said that in the transition process of a change in Government, the failure was detected. “The procedure for the online application, for appointments to obtain the stamped visa for foreigners of Cuban nationality, was found to be disabled.”

Likewise, the statement specifies that “once the procedure process is enabled,” it will continue to proceed on a regular basis; in this case the application must be presented” at the main headquarters of the National Migration Service.”

Roger Mojica Rivera, general director of Migration of Panama, declared that the institution “is committed to providing the transparency that these processes deserve, and the laws and immigration compliance will be defended. Our commitment is to respect human rights and comply with the laws of the country,” he added.

The institution “is committed to providing the transparency that these processes deserve, and the laws and immigration compliance will be defended”

In 2021, the Panamanian Government reactivated the granting of shopping tourism visas to citizens of Cuba and the Dominican Republic. The tourist card, known as a “shopping card” among Cubans, simplified the procedures for entering the country for nationals of the Island.

Created in October 2018, the document allowed the arrival and stay in Panama for up to 30 days of citizens, self-employed or artisans. In mid-2019, the Migration Service temporarily suspended the issuance of the visa alleging irregularities detected by the Government in the allocation and use of this procedure.

In addition to this tourism document, many Cubans, since March 2022, are obliged to apply for a transit visa in case of taking flights with a stopover at Tocumen International Airport. On that date, Panama declared that the requirement responded to the increase in national travelers from Cuba who fail to be admitted to the country of their final destination.

The transit visa authorizes Cubans to stay in the air terminal for 24 hours. The current resolution expires on July 31, and for the moment there is no information about an extension of the transit visa for Cubans .

Recently, Panama closed three unauthorized border crossings, which this year have used by more than 195,000 migrants – including 500 Cubans – to make the crossing to the United States.

With the support of 300 units of the National Border Service (Senafront), points were blocked on the coast of the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. In addition, barbed wire was placed on the shortcuts that lead to the Hito de Chucurti area, bordering Colombia.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.