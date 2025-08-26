Milagros Batista Was Killed in Holguín by Her Ex-Partner, Whom She Had Denounced for Theft and Extortion

The 56-year-old woman was stabbed with a knife in her home.

14ymedio, Madrid, 7 August 2025 — Another femicide occurred this Thursday in Holguín, where Milagros Batista Estévez was killed during the early morning hours. The 56-year-old woman, neighbors and family members reported on social networks, was assaulted by her former partner, who allegedly has a criminal record for violence, theft and extortion.

The alleged killer, identified with the initials J.M., had been reported by Batista at least three times for stealing money and threatening her with worse consequences if she did not withdraw the complaint. However, according to witnesses, he was never arrested.

According to reports, the femicide occurred in the Alex Urquiola neighborhood of Havana. The assailant attempted to rob the home of Batista’s daughter, who called the police. The response of the agents, they say, was pitiful: “There are no patrols available; if he comes back we will try to send some.”

The assailant tried to rob the home of Batista’s daughter, who called the police.

The assailant returned and tried again to enter the house but was stopped by a neighbor. Then he went to the house of Batista, close to her daughter’s, and killed her, stabbing her 14 times with a knife. In the residence, a six-year-old girl and a nine-month-old baby were present.

On social networks, many have mentioned the authorities’ inaction and stressed that the crime could have been avoided.

Including Batista, so far in 2025 the Island has reported 21 cases of machista murders, according to the records of 14ymedio. Unlike other platforms and media, this newspaper does not consider as femicides the murders of nine-year-old Orlis Daniela last June in Granma, nor that of Odalys Bataille last March in Havana. In both cases, it has not been possible to find links between the aggressor and the victims.

Last Sunday another Cuban woman was killed by her partner. This is Kenia Rodríguez Mora, living in Luyanó, Havana, and mother of a 7-year-old girl. According to what one of the residents of the block told 14ymedio, her partner and father of the minor threw her from the roof of the house they shared.

“The brawl started last night, and in the morning he continued hitting and threatening her,” one of the residents of the block told this newspaper. She also reported that Kenia ran up to hide on the roof, where the alleged assailant chased her and threw her off. “The man is an alcoholic and beat her constantly. They say that the woman had been enduring beatings for years until today, when he killed her,” she added.

Three other femicides have been reported this 2025 in Holguín. The first occurred last January in Cacocum, where Elizabeth Ramirez Fernandez was killed by her former partner. The following month, Aliana Laborde Díaz was also the victim of a machista murder, assaulted by her former partner at her workplace.

The latest case was that of 41-year-old Yailín Requejo. Her assailant killed her on a public road and was arrested by police shortly after.

Translated by Regina Anavy

