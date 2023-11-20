Migration Conferences for Castroism

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, November 18, 2023 — The ability of the Island totalitarianism, despite its long agony, to develop strategies that to some extent extend its existence is really remarkable, a reality that is evidenced by the call for a Fourth Conference on the Nation and Emigration, two concepts that the dictatorship interprets at its convenience.

We must not lose sight of the fact that Castroism, in this conference and the previous ones, continues to attribute to itself the representation of the nation. Fidel Castro, from the day of the insurrection victory, on January 1, 1959, made public his claim to synthesize the nation and his Government in his person, as if he were a kind of trinity that symbolized what was most transcendental, the homeland.

Castroism, when it was politically convenient, galvanized its supporters by selecting those who went abroad and opponents as the enemy to hate. Yes, to hate. A simple act such as leaving your country in search of a better life was described as treason, and the traitor could not even give away his belongings. These were confiscated, and he was warned that he could not return to the abandoned paradise.

Undoubtedly, this manipulation of the environment, to the point of turning it into a lie, has yielded great fruits. A notable part of the population voluntarily bowed to the regime, while another sector, no less relevant, confronted it or decided to leave the country, with all the official repudiation that both actions implied.

To top it off, a revolutionary could not correspond with an exile, particularly if the exile resided in the United States. I remember a lady who said to her crying sister: “Don’t write to us because that could harm us.” However, a few months later, she was asking for assistance through their mother. That double standard has always been there for those who obey the Government.

The regime’s propaganda apparatus worked intensively on the population to incorporate into the popular creed the certainty that Fidel, the Revolution and Cuba were the same thing, so much so that the supreme dictator said: “Revolution is unity, it is independence, it is fighting for our dreams of justice for Cuba and for the world, which is the basis of our patriotism, our socialism and our internationalism.”

Those first conferences were aimed at dividing the exiles from the mass of migrants that did not declare themselves politically. In those times, potential aid did not matter; the one who left the Island, unless they showed regret and collaborated with the Government, was still an enemy.

Then, the dictatorship believed that it could be self-sufficient and that the population was willing to die of hunger for the dreams of its pharaoh.

From now on, other rules will apply. Exiles will be able to mutate into emigrants if they are willing to rehabilitate themselves by investing in Cuba. Of course, you should not worry that the conditions of the country are more chaotic than when you abandoned it, and that your assets could be confiscated by decree, due to the chronic lack of legal security.

Trusting the Cuban regime is a crass mistake. The mental structure of its leaders has only known how to take advantage; hence, they changed national sovereignty for the billionaire Soviet subsidies, which, after the USSR was exhausted, they would associate with a military coup until leading Venezuela into bankruptcy.

Throughout these more than six decades the regime has squandered billions of dollars, without forgetting that a good part of this fortune was wasted by the heirs of the ruling class or is in the bank accounts of corrupt officials.

That money does not only come from the Soviet and Venezuelan funds. There is also money from foreign investors who trusted the promises of Castroism, particularly from Spanish businessmen, although these had their investments guaranteed by Madrid, a condition that emigrants who invest will not have.

The Castro-Díaz-Canel Government is only trying to survive. The principles went to the garbage can of History, as the maximum leader liked to say. Yesterday’s enemies become allies if they are able to pay the toll assigned to them. For Castroism, even in the life of its commander, everything has a price, which many of us are not willing to pay.

Translated by Regina Anavy

