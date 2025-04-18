Las Tunas Teacher is Murdered by Her Partner in the Street

Nancy Levya García, 35, a mother of two, was stabbed to death on April 12 and is the tenth victim of gender-based violence in 2025.

14ymedio, Madrid 15 April 2025 — Nancy Levya García, a teacher who lived in Las Delicias (Puerto Padre, Las Tunas), was murdered by her partner in the street last Saturday, April 12. The feminist observatories Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba confirmed the femicide on Monday, rumors about which had been circulating over the weekend.

The victim, known as Nancita, was 35 years old and had two children, at least one of whom was school-aged. Her attacker stabbed her near 13th Street and turned himself in to the police after killing her.

Leyva García was very popular as a teacher in the community, and many people on social media have expressed their solidarity and recognized the “very good teacher” they had for their children. There have also been condolences from colleagues who praised her professional qualities.

The murder of Leyva García occurred just one day after the murder of Yunisleidy López Milián , 40, finally came to light. Her partner killed days earlier in their home in Guayos, Cabaiguán (Sancti Spíritus). In that case, the alleged murderer hid the body, reported her missing, and participated “in the searches organized by family members and neighbors during the week she was missing.”

To date, there have been 10 femicides recorded in Cuba this year, according to this newspaper’s records. Feminist groups have classified the murder of Odalys Bataille , a 53-year-old nurse from East Havana, as gender-based violence. However, it is unknown whether there was any connection between the victim and the assailant, an alleged ex-convict, so this newspaper is recording it as common violence.

Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba also updated, this Monday, the cases of two missing minors they were investigating. The good news is that both were resolved favorably. The first is that of Vanesa Ortega Deliz, a 14-year-old resident of Guanabacoa, Havana, who was located by the police.

In the other case, a minor whose name was not released and who had been missing since February 2, it was learned that she was already at home with her family. “However, two other missing persons alerts from this year remain active and require maximum publicity and support from the public,” the organizations urged.

One of them is Luisa María Martínez Sansaricq, 65, last seen on February 14 in the Antonio Guiteras neighborhood (Bahía), Havana. She suffers from schizophrenia and requires medication. The other is Doraiky Águila Vázquez, who has been missing since March 15 in Lawton, Havana; she was wearing a yellow floral dress. According to some unconfirmed reports, this woman suffered from memory loss.

Feminist organizations, now working with fewer resources following the suspension of some aid from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), are calling for greater citizen collaboration to bring to light femicides, which remain a scourge without and new solutions from the government.

Last week, the government confirmed that the registry it announced in July 2024 to keep track of cases of gender-based violence, including not only deaths but also complaints and profiles of victims and perpetrators, will no longer be public. The gender-based violence law planned to take effect in 2023 will not be announced before 2026.

