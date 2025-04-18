Cuban Repressor Arrested in Miami for Attacking Protesters on 11 July 2021

Upon entering the United States, Daniel Morejón García concealed the fact that he had been a member of the Cuban Communist Party and an agent of the Ministry of the Interior.

14ymedio, Madrid, 14 April 2024 — Daniel Morejón García, who appears on the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba’s (FDHC) list of repressors, is being held by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is about to be deported. According to a statement from ICE itself, issued this Monday, the Cuban was “administratively” arrested at his home in Miami after it was established that he had lied upon entering the country.

“Law enforcement officers obtained official Cuban government documents and information from reliable sources indicating that Morejón García had not disclosed his affiliations,” that is, he had omitted being a member of the Cuban Communist Party and an agent of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior on his immigration applications.

There is evidence, the text asserts, that Morejón García, 57, assaulted protesters during the massive Island-wide demonstrations of 11 July 2021 (’11J’) “as part of his duties.” The former agent was president of the National Defense Council in the province of Artemisa and a member of the Rapid Response Brigades, the text indicates, explaining that these are groups “composed of civilians trained and organized by the Government” and “designed to assist authorities during incidents of social unrest, protests, or riots.”

The Foundation reported that the former agent was living with his daughter, Dhayma Morejón, in Miami.

This information is consistent with that found on the FDHC website, which indicates that, as seen in a video, during the June 11 demonstration in Las Cañas, Artemisa, he got off his motorcycle and attacked Armando Martínez Luis. This political prisoner, who suffers from hypertension and paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced to eight years in prison. Two other detainees in the same facility, Rolando González Arévalo and Richael Cantún Morales, were sentenced to six and seven years, respectively. All three are serving prison sentences in the Guanajay prison (where artist and San Isidro Movement leader Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara is also held).

Based on an anonymous complaint, the Foundation reported that the former agent, who was also the director of the Las Cañas feed factory, was living with his daughter, Dhayma Morejón, in Miami. Another complainant, according to the file, claimed he was a State Security agent who “walks around armed” and was the manager of Almacenes Universales, a subsidiary of Cuba’s Gaesa military conglomerate.

The former official also appears on the list that Cuban-American Congressman Carlos Giménez sent last month to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), along with more than 100 people who, the Republican politician alleged, “previously supported the brutal policies of the Castro dictatorship and have taken advantage of U.S. immigration laws to enter our country.”

Morejón García is being held at the Krome Detention Center in Miami-Dade County, awaiting deportation, according to ICE, which is urging anyone “with information about alleged human rights violators traveling to or entering the United States” to report the situation, which can be done anonymously.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.