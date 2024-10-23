Large Hotels Waste Electricity While Private Hostels Remain Without Customers

Foreign tourists are cancelling their reservations due to the energy crisis, and private hostel owners are feeling the impact

14ymedio, Natalia López Moya, Havana, 22 October 2024 — Lucía’s hostel in Viñales, Pinar del Río, had not received a single customer for weeks. Her desperation was appeased when two Spaniards rented a room in her house to spend a vacation as a couple on the Island. However, the chosen moment could not have been worse. “They arrived on Saturday in the middle of a general blackout, and after a single night they wanted to leave,” she tells 14ymedio.

The heat, mosquitoes, darkness and deserted streets, without a car to rent to visit some caves and mogotes, horrified the foreigners, who had arrived with the idea of relaxing in Viñales, a region known for its valleys and opportunities for nature tourism. “They were going to stay until Thursday, but after the first night without electricity they decided to leave,” says Lucía.

Their departure was not without obstacles either. The Spanish couple not only had to buy a return ticket a few days in advance – with the predictable high prices – they also had to find a way to get to Havana, in the middle of the fuel, energy and transport crisis.

“My clients had to hire a car to get to Havana and stay in a hotel with a generator because they couldn’t stand this anymore. They couldn’t even walk at night because it’s pitch-black when the sun goes down,” Lucía explains with obvious annoyance.

“Here the private restaurants had to finish the little food they had left and are all closed now”

According to Lucia, her business is not the only one that has suffered during the last five days of uninterrupted blackout. “Here the private restaurants had to finish off the little food they had left and are all closed. Not even the guides want to work because they have to take care of their own families who have been without power since Friday,” she says.

This is not the only place on the Island where tourism is shipwrecked – even more so, if possible, given the latest official figures. For the fifth consecutive month, the number of foreign travelers continues to fall, and in August, 144,981 travelers were recorded, 32,325 fewer than for August 2023. The same thing happens in the “privileged” capital. Elena, who has a rental house on the beach of Boca Ciega, in East Havana, received the cancellation for two clients she had scheduled in late October and early November.

The October clients were a couple of Mexicans who called her this Sunday to tell her that they were no longer coming because they had read in the press about the problems that existed in Cuba with electricity and were afraid of being stuck on the Island with an airport closure.

The man is a surgeon and has to return to work on time, they said, so “he can’t afford to be stranded” on the Island.

The other cancellation was an Italian family that “has been coming religiously every year for almost twenty years, with the exception of the time of the pandemic.” They have a friend who was in Cuba a few days ago and warned them not to come because “there is a lot of garbage.” This friend visited the east of the country, where the blackouts had a great impact. “To top it all off, he got infected with Oropouche,” says Elena.

In the tourism video the facilities have all the lights on and show the restaurants, gym and spa providing service

Unlike private rental houses, hotels on the Island have been – for the most part – operating without problems thanks to their generators. The few who have suffered cuts have come to light on social networks. This is the case of several facilities in Varadero, which on Friday, when the Island fell into a general blackout, were also left without service. Several customers, including Cubans who were vacationing at the time in the hotels, reported the situation. “For those who deny the blackouts, I’m in a hotel in Varadero without light. Things are really unpleasant,” commented a user on Facebook.

The problem in tourist establishments seemed to be solved quickly, unlike the blackout in the rest of Cuba, which has already lasted five days. The entry into operation from minute one of the Energás plants, which feed Varadero and part of the capital, in addition to the hotels’ own generators, contributed to maintaining stable service in the spa.

So far, it has not been reported that the hotels have suffered cuts, and the websites and social networks of the establishments, especially those managed by foreign companies such as Meliá, Iberostar, Muthu and others, sell an environment of tranquility on the Island. Their promotions, which ensure destinations and services of the highest quality, do not at any time warn travelers of the bad time they could face if they arrive in Cuba in the middle of a general blackout. And they insist that flights continue to arrive normally, since air traffic has not been affected by blackouts and all airports have power plants.

During these days, many Cubans have shared on social networks with indignation images of hotels in several provinces, although mainly in the capital, with all their lights on while behind you can see entire cities in the dark.

In fact, hotels, the only ones that remained in service when the entire Island went out – even before hospitals and other essential services were prioritized – have begun to become the refuge of a few who can pay for a night in their rooms.

A Cuban influencer known as ‘Flor de Cuba’ published a video on Instagram this Monday accompanied by a text in which she explained that she had decided to seek “shelter” from the blackouts at the Grand Aston La Habana hotel, a luxury establishment located on the Malecón, overlooking Havana Bay.

In the video, the influencer showed her reception in the hotel, managed by the Indonesian chain Archipelago International, which offered cocktails and accommodation for her and her children. In the video the facilities have all the lights on, with restaurants, gym and spa providing service.

Translated by Regina Anavy

