Independent Organizations and Media Call on the Government of Cuba to Respect the Right to Demonstrate and Freedom of Expression and to Stop Violence Against Demonstrators / Cubalex

Cubalex, 25 May 2021 — Cubalex, as one of the signatory organizations, condemns the Cuban government’s repression of the citizen protests registered on July 11, 2021, and which are continuing to occur. Likewise, we urgently call on the administration led by Miguel Díaz-Canel to stop all acts of violence and violations of the human rights of citizens through the use of force, police repression, and the call for confrontation between Cubans.

You can download the full statement here

Translated by Tomás A.