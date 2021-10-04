In Cuba, Classes… and the Slogans… Return

14ymedio, Havana, 4 October 2021 — The outdoor area of the José Miguel Pérez high school, located in the Nuevo Vedado neighborhood in the Plaza de la Revolución municipality of Havana, remained completely empty for many months.

A week ago, and with the easing of the anti-covid measures, it began to fill up in the afternoons with young people playing soccer, basketball and other sports.

But as of this Monday, the students of some secondary education return after months of absence in the classrooms, and the school has once again become the scene of the pre-university school morning assembly. The slogans, the applause and the distance of more than one meter of safety between the students in the line to access the educational center have not been lacking.

