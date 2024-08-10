In Addition to Chicken, Cuba Imports Sugar, Coffee, Televisions and Vehicles From the U.S.

14ymedio, Havana, 9 August 2024 — Cuba imported agricultural products and food from the United States in the month of June for a value of $34.9 million, 31% more than in May, when the amount was $26.4 million. On the other hand, compared to June 2023, the figure decreased by 5.8%. The data were published this Thursday by the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council (CubaTrade), which also offered the figures for the first half of 2024.

This year, purchases amounted to $210.6 million, 31.4% more than in the first six months of 2023. Among the highlighted items is the import of vehicles of all kinds – including electric vehicles for passenger transport, for $37,000 – in which the Island invested more than $31 million. Of this figure, about $26 million corresponds to used cars, largely acquired by individuals.

This business has gained popularity on the Island since the United States approved its first licenses for export, and it is increasingly common to come across “diplomatic” cars, as they are popularly known. Cuba also purchased combustion motorcycles for $30,000 and aircraft parts for $18,000, in addition to using $4,484 in leaded gasoline, a highly polluting substance whose use has been banned in several countries.

Among the appliances, air conditioners were imported for a value of $166,960, refrigerators and ice boxes for $122,794, televisions for more than $200,000 and portable lamps for $39,600.

As for food, as usual, chicken takes most of the budget of the entire semester – about $150 million according to the recent report of the

U.S. Department of Agriculture. The largest slice corresponds to the hindquarters, with a cost of $45.6 million (30%); followed by the thighs for $21.8 million (14.4%), the offal for $16.6 million (11%) and whole chicken for $939,414 dollars (0.5%). According to official data, the purchase of chicken for this semester fell by 8.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

The Island also imported cane and beet sugar for $834,480, a figure that, in a sugar cane country, represents more than any other figure the poor state of the sugar industry and confirms the failures of the last harvests, admitted even by the official press and the regime itself.

Also, $12 million were allocated to the purchase of milk powder, $589,000 to vegetable oils, $668,000 to sausages and $156,000 to pasta. These products are some of those, along with chicken and detergent, whose prices were capped last July on the Island. Another $10,099 was used in the acquisition of chewing gum.

Pork and its derivatives, another of the productions that used to be favored on the Island, cost the State almost $10 million, $1.5 million less than what it spent on the same products in all of 2023, $8.5 million.

Other products that stand out in this semester’s exports are coffee ($4,688,000); chicken wings ($73,800); eggs ($4,101,913); soy ($2,853,680); cheese ($334,000); rice ($743,000); yogurt; ($593,000); butter ($178,400); and personal hygiene products ($618,000).

In total, the value of exports since December 2001, when the U.S. Treasury Department authorized the sales of some products under special payment terms – in cash and in advance – amounts to $7,456,961,818.

Translated by Regina Anavy

