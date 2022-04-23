Behold the Cuban Revolution

Alexis Romay, New Jersey, 21 April 2022

The Cuban people are tired

of a regime so repressive,

cruel, controlling, obsessive…

The whole nation has been mired

by a clown nobody hired:

a buffoon whose greatest feat

is his mastery of deceit,

to our dismay and confusion.

Come, behold the Revolution,

it kills with a rumba beat!

____________

Author’s note: This text is my recreation and condensation, in English, of my décimas published this week in the Spanish edition of 14ymedio. Remember, this post —part of Ideological Deviation, my weekly column— is considered a crime by the Cuban government.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.