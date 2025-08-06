House Arrests, Internet Outages, and Detentions on the Anniversary of the Maleconazo

Journalist Reinaldo Escobar was detained for a couple of hours in Havana.

14ymedio, Havana 5 August 2025 — On August 5, 31 years after the Maleconazo, the Cuban regime activated its repressive apparatus with house arrests, detentions, and internet shutdowns against journalists, activists, and families of political prisoners. On the anniversary of the historic popular protests, which took place on the Havana coast, the police pattern of other sensitive dates for the regime, such as July 11 and December 10, is repeated

The day began with complaints from various parts of the island, mainly from human rights activists and reporters associated with independent media outlets.

Escobar was detained for almost two hours at the Aguilera station, where he was interrogated.

Internet access to the 14ymedio newsroom, located in the Nuevo Vedado neighborhood, was cut off early in the morning. Journalist Reinaldo Escobar was detained by State Security agents as he was walking near the home of Berta Soler, leader of the Ladies in White in Lawton. That organization’s headquarters was surrounded by State Security.

Escobar was detained for nearly two hours at the nearby Aguilera station, where he was interrogated by political police officers.

Journalist Camila Acosta has also once again experienced what has become routine repression. “Once again, I am besieged by the police and State Security,” she denounced on social media, accompanying her post with a photograph of the plainclothes officer stationed in front of her house: “Although he looks like a common criminal, he is a State Security officer. The same one showed up last week during another operation and told me I couldn’t leave, without showing any warrant or legal justification. If I did, they would arrest me and charge me with a common crime,” Acosta concluded.

“Although he looks like a common criminal, he is a State Security officer.”

Another target of this day was Manuel Cuesta Morúa, activist, political scientist, and vice president of the Council for Democratic Transition in Cuba, who also woke up under siege in his home in Havana. The organization he represents denounced this act as a new episode of systematic harassment, and recalled that Cuesta Morúa and activist María Mercedes Benítez were victims of similar actions last July.

“The policy of arbitrary house arrests directly violates fundamental rights such as freedom of movement,” warns the organization, which alerted the international community to the “attempt to silence one of the most recognized voices of Cuban civic activism.”

Wilber Aguilar Bravo, the father of Walnier Luis, a political prisoner and 11 July 2021 (’11J’) protester also denounced the surveillance outside his home. Aguilar accompanied his post with an image of the patrol car parked at the door. “Defending one’s children is to live. There is no law in this world that prohibits defending one’s child. Walnier’s freedom is worth more than my life,” he wrote.

The Maleconazo was the first massive and spontaneous protest experienced by the Cuban regime since 1959

The Maleconazo of August 5, 1994, was the first massive, spontaneous protest experienced by the Cuban regime since 1959. Hundreds of people, fed up with the hunger, long blackouts, and hopelessness brought on by the so-called Special Period, took to the streets of Havana shouting “Freedom” and “Down with Fidel.” Although the protest was quickly suppressed and repressed, it marked a turning point in the popular imagination: the wall of fear had begun to crack.

Three decades later, the causes of the social upheaval not only remain, but have worsened. Food shortages, the energy collapse, the mass exodus, and the brutal repression following ’11J’ have demonstrated that the Cuban model is not being renewed or improved, but rather entrenched. And fear is increasingly shifting sides.

In 2021, tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets again in more than 40 locations across the country. The repression was more ferocious than in 1994, with thousands arrested, hundreds convicted (many for “sedition”), and a judicial system turned into a political instrument. But the message was clear: citizens have lost their fear.

In July 2025, Cuba experienced the most repressive month of the year, with at least 357 documented actions.

The repression unleashed today — Tuesday august 5th — did not occur in a vacuum. It comes amid one of the worst socioeconomic crises in Cuban history, with daily blackouts, rampant inflation, chronic shortages, isolated protests, and a historic exodus that surpasses that of the 1980s and 1990s.

Last month, July 2025, Cuba experienced its most repressive month of the year, with at least 357 documented actions against the civilian population, according to the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights. Of these, 68 were arbitrary arrests and 289 corresponded to other forms of repression, such as raids, harassment, threats, and police summons, especially in provinces such as Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara, and Granma.

The regime intensified its repressive actions to prevent opposition members from participating in the July 4th celebrations at the U.S. diplomatic headquarters in Havana and to prevent commemorations of the fourth anniversary of the 11 July 2021 protests. This Tuesday, history repeats itself.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.