Flights from the United States to Santa Clara and Holguin, Cuba will Resume on June 16

14medio, Havana, June 8, 2022 — Flights from the United States to Cuban provinces will resume on June 16, and the first locations went on sale this Wednesday.

Yfrain Villazón, a representative of Café Travel, told Miami-based journalist, Mario J. Pentón, that next Thursday, Sagua Travel will begin charter flights to Abel Santamaría Airport in Santa Clara, and on Friday, to Frank País International Airport in Holguín. Flights will go to Santa Clara on Thursdays and Sundays, and to Holguín on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets for travel to the Cuban provinces are already available, and, so far, other commercial companies, such as American Airlines, JetBlue and Southwest, according to Villazón, have not yet announced flights.

The resumption of travel from the United States to the provinces comes after Washington’s announcement, on May 16, to resume the family reunification program and remove the limit of $1,000 per quarter to send remittances to the island.

These measures, imposed two and a half years ago by then-President Donald Trump, in retaliation for the collaboration of the Cuban government in the repression in Venezuela, were aimed, according to the United States, at restricting the economic resources of the Havana regime.

Flights to the remaining airports that were affected by the restrictions have not yet been announced, including to: Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba, Cayo Largo, Cayo Coco, Manzanillo, Cienfuegos and Matanzas.

Translated by Regina Anavy

