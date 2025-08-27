Flight Carrying 118 Cubans Deported From the US Lands in Havana

During the first six months of 2025, more than 600 Cubans were repatriated by air.

14ymedio, Havana, 31 July 2025 — The seventh deportation flight of Cuban migrants from the United States so far this year occurred this Thursday. According to the Ministry of the Interior’s official site on X, 118 persons — 96 men and 22 women who had left the country illegally — had been returned to the island. Three of those individuals were transported to the investigative agency for allegedly committing “criminal acts” before leaving the country. This now marks the 27th operation in 2025, during which a total of 833 citizens have been repatriated to Cuba from different nations in the region.

During the first six months of 2025, more than 600 Cubans were returned on flights, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statistics cited by independent sources. On earlier flights, as on the June 28th flight, up to 130 persons were repatriated on a single trip. In the meantime, reports by the Cuban authorities consist only of brief notes from the Ministry of the Interior or the National Customs Service of the Republic of Cuba.

This Thursday’s operation is part of a wave of unprecedented deportations since the Trump administration resumed power. In June alone, the United States carried out 209 deportation flights to various countries, a record since the year 2020, according to data from the organization Witness at the Border. These flights, coordinated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have been mostly carried out by Global Crossing Airline, which specializes in the transportation of prisoners under federal custody.

The Cubans who’ve been deported form part of a growing list of people who, after entering the US through the southern border, face expedited deportation orders or have been unable to adjust their status. In many cases, they are seeking asylum, a process which has been disrupted or denied as a result of new executive orders. The use of expedited proceedings, known as “removal proceedings,” has limited access to legal representation and has cut short the deadlines for appealing decisions, leaving hundreds of migrants without protection.

One of the most criticized aspects by activists and human rights organizations is the lack of transparency of the process. ICE does not publish passenger lists, nor does it provide previous notice of flights, and barely responds to requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). “We do not know if there are individuals with a credible fear of persecution among those deported, nor if basic protocols of health and safety have been followed,” Human Rights Watch recently stated.

For Cubans, the situation is especially dire. In a country with no guarantees of civil or political rights, many of those repatriated face reprisals, surveillance, and in some cases, immediate detention upon their arrival. Since 2023, organizations like Cubalex and Prisoners Defenders have documented dozens of cases of deportees who have been interrogated, booked, or even sent to detention centers under vague accusations, such as “spreading epidemics,” or “disobedience.”

At the same time, the Cuban government has been hardening its discourse against illegal migration. The official narrative insists that many of the deportees are “common delinquents” or “disrupting the peace,” although it rarely provides evidence. In the meantime, the Cuban people are witnessing with a mixture of fear and skepticism how compatriots who had sold everything in order to flee must now rebuild their lives in a country with barely any food or energy, and only a modicum of liberties.

The psychological impact of the deportations has likewise been underestimated. Several testimonials gathered through independent sources reveal the trauma of those who’ve been separated from their families, returned to surroundings where they face persecution or stigmatization for having “failed” in their attempts to emigrate. Some cannot even count on a support network on the island, given that they have sold properties and cut ties upon their departure. The return not only means material loss, but also an emotional burden that, in an environment as hostile the current one in Cuba, can translate into depression, unemployment, or marginalization.

Despite criticism, the United States administration continues to justify the flights in the name of “border security and law and order.” ICE asserts that its operations prioritize those who have criminal records or represent a threat to national security, although the data show that many of the deported have no criminal history. The Cuban government, meanwhile, accepts the deportees in accordance with bilateral agreements while remaining silent about the follow-up of individual cases.

