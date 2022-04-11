‘El Gato de Cuba’ Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Contempt

14ymedio, Havana, 10 April 2022 — Yoandi Montiel Hernández, the ’influencer’ known as El Gato de Cuba, was sentenced to two years in prison for the crime of contempt, according to the opposition figure Osmay Pérez, who added that there is a possibility that the comedian will be released in the next three or five months.

“In today’s trial (Thursday, April 7), the Prosecutor’s Office asked for five years in prison for Yoandi Montiel, el Gato de Cuba, and the lawyers and the Prosecutor’s Office reached an agreement and gave him two years in prison,” Osmay said in a video posted on Youtube.

Montiel was arrested on April 12, 2021, at his home, where an operation from the Ministry of the Interior and some 20 police officers arrived. So far, he has been detained for about 11 months according to Osmay Pérez.

The regime opponent pointed out that the trial was scheduled for April 5th, and then it was postponed for Friday the 8th, but without warning the oral hearing was held this Thursday.

According to what his father, Lázaro Montiel, told Diario de Cuba El Gato was arrested for “having made fun of Miguel Díaz-Canel in his last direct broadcasts.” His mother has said that she only told “the truth.”

At the beginning of his detention, he was taken to the Villa Marista prison and in May of last year he was transferred to the Valle Grande prison, where he awaited his trial.

