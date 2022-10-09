Despite the Embargo, U.S. Humanitarian Donations to Cuba are Growing

14ymedio, Havana, 9 October 2022 — While the Cuban regime devotes a lot of energy to make believe that the shortage of food on the Island is due to the Washington embargo, mass imports of chicken from the United States continue and, above all, the humanitarian donations of that country are growing, which in the first eight months of this year have already exceeded those of all of 2021.

According to the U.S.-Cuba Economic and Economic Council, the inputs received during the first eight months of 2022 represented more than 12.14 million dollars, a figure that exceeds by 9.6% the total received in 2021, by 11.07 million. In August alone, donations reached $3.39 million, which meant an increase from the 2.26 million received in July.

Last month, western Cuba suffered significant damage from the passage of Hurricane Ian, particularly in agriculture and economic infrastructure, in addition to a widespread blackout throughout the Island, which lasted almost a week and generated protests in various parts of the country.

The Council reported that Cuba had not only received more donations from the United States, but that imports of food and agricultural products in August 2022 grew by 6.2% compared to the same month last year.

In its report, this independent economic analysis group based in New York pointed out that food imports represented just over $29.28 million compared to the $27.65 million recorded in 2021.

Among the main imported products are cookies, condiments, beans, frozen chicken meat, sea cucumbers, coffee, non-alcoholic beverages, deodorants, soap, insecticides and disinfectants. Only health care supplies accounted for a little more than $879,628 in August, although the Cuban government doesn’t report on their destination.

The United States is Cuba’s main supplier of chicken, which accounts for almost 90% of total imports. However, this year the Island had to pay more for poultry meat, since the kilo reached $1.1 in July, the highest price in the last three years.

From January to August 2022, imports from the United States exceeded $197.03 million, 4.5% below the $206.43 million recorded in the same period of 2021.

In addition to food and agricultural products, the Biden Administration has just approved an exclusive license in favor of the Maryland-based Premier Automotive Export (PAE) distributor, so that it can sell motorcycles and electric skateboards from the United States on the Island.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.