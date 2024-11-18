Despite the Data, the Cuban Government Insists That Tourism Must Be ‘The Locomotive of the Cuban Economy’

The presence of “18 foreign chains” and a plan to renovate hotel rooms stand out

14ymedio, Madrid, November 18, 2024 — The official newspaper Granma opens today with an article entitled “The recovery of housing infrastructure is a priority for the country,” in which the Minister of Economy and Planning, Joaquín Alonso Vázquez, explains that “recovery plans are already underway, which depend largely on the availability of resources.” The plans include, he adds, solutions for those affected by “the hurricanes Oscar and Rafael and the earthquakes” and those affected by “previous events that have not yet had a definitive solution,” a key detail that reveals the low priority.

The reader has to get to page five to find where the eyes of the Government really go, which, coincidentally, is always to the same place. “The tourist facilities in Cuba that suffered some kind of effects after the latest natural events – hurricanes Rafael and Oscar, and the earthquakes – have a schedule for their recovery to be ready for the 2024-2025 high season,” explains the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda. The owner of the chain emphasizes, in case there are still doubts, that “it is essential to have a good high season; the country and the Cuban economy need it.”

García Granda knows that he is very close to chalking up his umpteenth defeat. Since he took office in December 2019, succeeding current Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Cuban tourism has been on an unending downward slope, and with it one of the main sources of foreign currency for the regime, discounting remittances and the so-called “international missions.”

It has been the current tourism minister’s turn to deal with an unprecedented pandemic that caused a closure of global borders, but while most of his competitors – both in the region and internationally – have been recovering their numbers prior to COVID-19, the Island now has, in 2024, worse tourism results than in 2023. Specifically, in September, the drop was 5.2%, leaving out the October figure, which is expected to be disastrous, as will be that of November. Tourism has been affected not only by the two hurricanes and the two earthquakes, but also by the two total failures of the National Electric System that keep Cuba on the edge of the energy abyss every morning.

Despite this, all the chips are still bet on the same color. García Granda indicated that the sector has a plan to renovate more than 80,000 hotel rooms, 75% of them in four- and five-star hotels, and to have 18 internationally recognized foreign hotel chains.”

The authorities predicted a target of 3.2 million tourists this year (lower than the target of 3.5 for 2023, a year when only 2.4 million arrived). In September, aspirations were reduced to 2.7 million international visitors, but there is still one million left to reach the goal. Perhaps forgetting the reduction, García Granda says today in Granma that the figure will not reach three million but insists that it must change. “Therefore, we have taken all possible measures to improve the indicators, while creating companies to supply wholesale tourism, some with 100% foreign capital, so we will have a better position than in last year’s high season,” he remarked.

The minister spoke about two new products from the Canadian hotel chain Blue Diamond – Resonance Blue and Resonance Musique – and others that will happen. The news comes just as the Sunwing Vacation travel agency in Canada has removed 26 Cuban hotels from its catalog, without specifying which ones.

Samantha Taylor, the company’s marketing director, said in an interview that the hotels were withdrawn due to the drop in quality. “We didn’t feel that the hotels lived up to the expectations of the guests,” she said. The “noble” efforts made by the facilities to meet the needs of customers have been insufficient in their opinion, and there is a shortage of food, as well as failures in the air conditioning equipment.

Taylor unlinked the decision from the two recent total failures of the National Energy System (SEN), but she did make it clear that, although “there are incredible places to go in Cuba,” customers are “a little uncomfortable,” and it is the agency’s obligation to recommend other alternatives.

PAX magazine, which collects these statements, adds that the director of the Cuban Tourist Office in Toronto, Lessner Gómez, indicated a few days ago that the ministry led by García Granda has prepared to offer “better services, uninterrupted supplies, improved experiences at airports” and more new vehicles for the high season, as well as ensuring that 100% will have electricity. The efforts are remarkable, but in vain. The Canadian Government has already maintained, for a year, a precautionary alert when traveling to Cuba due to the shortage of food, fuel and medicine, and in August of this year the presence of dengue was added to the list.

In these circumstances, and with the proliferation of cases of failed vacations narrated by Canadians, travelers from this country remain in the lead as has been historical custom, but in retreat. Up to September, there is a decrease of 2% compared to the same period as the previous year, while other tourism numbers increase, highlighting the Russian, which grows by 12% but will not reach the expected amount either.

García Granda points out that there are already brigades working “hard” in Cayo Largo del Sur so that it is ready before November 30, including the Marea del Portillo hotel in Pilón (Granma province), damaged by the earthquake but which should be ready on December 15.

“Osniel and Zaily are two brothers aged 17 and 19 who live alone in Pilón,” wrote Yudelkis Ortiz Barceló, first secretary of the Party in Granma on his social networks. “Today we are going to see them and offer them all the help they need to recover,” he adds. But for them there is no schedule or set date.

