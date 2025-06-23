Cuban Band ‘Porno Para Ricardo’ to Perform in Prague

Promotional poster of the event / Facebook

14ymedio, Prague, 23 June 2025

Date: 06-26-2025 / 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Address: Vinohradská 63, Prague / Doors open at 7:00 pm

14ymedio, Prague, 23 June 2025 — Porno para Ricardo emerged in late 1998 in Havana, bringing a casual, entertaining, and, above all, provocative and critical voice to the island’s very small punk-rock scene. Their lyrics frequently allude to sexual and libertarian themes and are primarily directed against the Cuban regime. Despite police harassment and censorship by the authorities, the band managed to reach an audience that would otherwise have virtually no access to their music: fans discovered their work primarily through the underground distribution of recordings.

The group became especially known for their rare live performances, where they combined music and theatrical elements with a single purpose: to connect and build a relationship with the audience through a wild and highly interactive experience.

See here for performance video with lyrics: No Coma Tanta Pinga Coma Andante / Porno Para Ricardo, Gorki Aguila