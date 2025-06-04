Cuba Rumors of May: A Parade Modified by Artificial Intelligence and a Major National Blackout Is Coming

Putin’s disregard for Díaz-Canel and preparations for a simultaneous US invasion of Cuba and Venezuela.

14ymedio, Havana, 2 June 2025 — When some YouTubers and computer experts saw the images of the May Day parade published by Cubadebate, they ventured a hypothesis: the University of Computer Sciences had retouched the images of the parade and “placed” more people than actually were in the streets and squares of Havana.

To demonstrate this, they reproduced step by step—using digital editing tools and artificial intelligence—how the impression of a crowd could have been created in the photos. This, coupled with the recent fondness of the official press for using AI-created images, raised suspicions about the legitimacy of the parade coverage.

However, official press reports proved that, despite the country’s situation and given that many workers are required, under threat of sanctions, to attend the march, thousands of people did attend May Day, both in Havana and other cities across the country. In fact, in a month of constant blackouts, the regime only granted a brief respite, and it was just before the event.

Since then, rumors about power outages have intensified, and many internet users predict a new wave of nationwide shutdowns. It is also claimed that the average blackout will last 24 to 48 hours, depending on the circuit and its “strategic” importance to the authorities.

The extensive itinerary in Spain of Gabriela Fernández, co-host of the propaganda program Con Filo, generated multiple rumors. First, the information circulated that she had “stayed” in Europe, a fact whose denial was the focus of an entire broadcast on the program hosted by Michel Torres Corona, Iroel Sánchez’s ideological heir and one of the regime’s informal spokespeople.

Since then, images of the trip have been published, which has been filled with closed-door meetings, censored events, and a frenzied apology campaign by media outlets aligned with Havana.

A great part of the rumors circulating in May describe the deterioration of Cuba’s relations with two of its historic partners, Russia and China. Vladimir Putin’s disregard for Miguel Díaz-Canel during his trip to Moscow has been highlighted, a city the Cuban president left, it is claimed, empty-handed. Others speculate about the signing of an agreement whereby Cubans will be able to pay with pesos when in Russia.

Other rumors claim that the Cuban Army has appealed to Beijing for help regarding the Chinese spy bases the US discovered on the island. It is also claimed that missiles are already installed at these bases, and others installed by Russia are aimed at Florida, a rumor that has become common.

On the island, reports of violence, corruption of cadres, robberies in broad daylight and shortages of supplies continue to be recurrent.

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating again of a simultaneous US invasion of Venezuela and Cuba, to which some military operations—such as the rescue of members of María Corina Machado’s team—are supposedly the prelude.

Reports of violence, corruption among officials, daytime robberies, and shortages of supplies continue to be common on the island. Reference has been made to the existence of a gang in Santiago de Cuba, made up of young men with knives, who “terrorize” those passing between the Trocha and the Carretera del Morro. Some claim that the police have already arrested several of its members.

Another gang, they claim, periodically raids the Cabacú special school in Baracoa to steal supplies and food. In one of their raids, they seriously injured the school’s custodian, the reports add. The same thing happens at a juice company in Contramaestre, Santiago de Cuba, where the robberies occur—according to several users—with the complicity of the school’s director.

The rumor of the death of repertoire singer Chocolate in a Florida prison, circulated by the singer himself and his team, met with little success. The report was suspected almost from the start, and within hours, the official “explanation” was released, coinciding with the release of a new album by the musician.

