Cuba Registers 62 Femicides So Far This Year, Adding Two New Confirmed Cases

14ymedio/EFE, Havana, 5 October 2023 — The independent Cuban platforms https://www.yositecreoencuba.org/ (YSTC) and Alas Tensas confirmed two new femicides on the Island on Thursday, bringing the number of sexist murders verified so far this year to 62. The latest victims were Olaida Casanova and Nectaly Aguirre, 30, reported by activists on the social network X (Twitter).

According to the report, the first woman was murdered by her partner on September 21 in Cárdenas (Matanzas), while the murder of Nectaly occurred between the 27th and 29th of the same month in the province of Holguín.

The report expressly denounced “the disappearance and extreme violence” to which Aguirre was subjected, although they did not offer more details, and they regretted that this young woman left four minor daughters.

The activists also warned of five sexist assassination attempts and a similar number of cases that require access to the police investigation.

The joint under-registration of these platforms that collect data on femicides – in the absence of official statistics on sexist violence – accounts for 62 cases verified so far in 2023.

At the end of September, 23-year-old Yolanda Justiz Utria was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner on the 24th of that month in Guantánamo. The Yo Sí Te Creo and Alas Tensas platforms also lamented the murder of the victim’s eldest son, 11 years old.

The number of 34 femicides in Cuba verified in 2022 has already been exceeded in 2023.

The work of these feminist groups and their dissemination in the unofficial media have contributed to focusing on the cases of sexist murders and disappearances of Cuban women in recent years.

Activists insist on declaring a “state of emergency for gender violence”

The activists insist on declaring a “state of emergency for gender violence” and regret that the Government does not take action in this regard.

In addition, they advocate a comprehensive law against gender violence. Sexist murder is not in the Criminal Code; nor is the implementation of protocols to prevent these events, as well as the creation of shelters and rescue systems for women and children in danger.

Last April, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, assured that there would be “zero tolerance” for sexist violence.

The official Cuban Women’s Federation created at the beginning of June the Cuban Observatory on Gender Equality, which includes statistics on “women who have been victims of intentional homicide as a result of gender violence in the last 12 months.”

This record totaled 18 cases in 2022 – compared to the 34 verified by independent platforms – a figure that coincides with the number of convictions for murder handed down in that year and linked to gender violence, according to the People’s Supreme Court.

