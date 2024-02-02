Another Young Mother From Camaguey is Murdered in Cuba by her Partner, Now a Fugitive

14ymedio, Madrid, 1 February 2024 — Dianny Caballero, a 26-year-old woman and the mother of a four-year-old girl, is the sixth victim of feminicide in Cuba so far this year. As confirmed by Cubanos por el Mundo, her perpetrator, Jorge Socarrás Guerra, was her partner and is a fugitive.

The event occurred on Wednesday morning, on José Martí Street, in the popular council of Diezmero, in the Havana municipality of San Miguel del Padrón, as reported by Niover Licea with local residents as sources.

The couple was from Vertientes, in the province of Camagüey, but, explains Cubanos por el Mundo, they frequently traveled to the capital to buy merchandise that they then resold in their municipality of residence.

Caballero’s networks show, in fact, that the young woman offered items on various buying and selling pages.

The independent feminist platforms Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba have not yet confirmed this feminicide, which adds to the five already registered so far in 2024.

The victim before Caballero was also from Camagüey, Talía Labañino Figueredo, 21 years old and also the mother of a girl. She was murdered on January 17 at the hands of her ex-partner, Yoendris Rodríguez, who is already detained. Another Camagüeyan, Diana Rosa Cervantes Mejías, inaugurated the death list of femicides this year, on January 2.

They are joined by Aliuska Carmenate, from Mayarí, Holguín, murdered on January 14; Yanilsa Zamora Miranda, also in Holguín, in the Santiesteban neighborhood, on January 9, and Dailene Fernández Carasa, in Alamar, Eastern Havana, on January 11.

