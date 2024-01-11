A Mother of Four Children Killed by Her Partner in Holguin, Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, January 10 2024 – Independent platforms Alas Tensas y Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba this Wednesday confirmed the second femicide of the year, which had hardly started. This was Yanilsa Zamora Miranda, a 48 year old housewife. It is understood that she was killed by her partner this Tuesday in her house in calle Guarro, in Santiesteban Department, Holguín.

The first news of the crime was given by an official Facebook profile, Cazador-Cazado, calling it a “passionate murder.” The brief text said, without referring to the victim, that “in the early hours of the morning” the individual Yusniel Arevalo Mora presented himself at the 3rd Police Station of the eastern city to declare that “he had taken the life of his partner”, which, it stated, “was corroborated by the authorities.”

In the early hours of the morning” the individual, Yusniel Arevalo Mora, presented himself at the 3rd Police Station in the eastern city to declare that “he had killed his partner.”

Zamora Miranda leaves three daughters and a son, two of them still minors.

Just two days ago, both Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo included in their records the murder of Diana Rosa Cervantes Mejías, the first femicide of 2024, which had been confirmed by the independent press on January 3.

As detailed in La Hora de Cuba, the 29-year-old victim was brutally beaten by the alleged assailant, who was out on bail and awaiting trial at the time of the crime, for having assaulted “a co-worker with a machete.”

In 2023, independent platforms and media confirmed the murder of 87 women, more than double the 36 recorded the previous year.

Translated by GH

