A Young Cuban Mother, 21 Years Old, Is Murdered by Her Ex-Partner in Camaguey

14ymedio, Havana, 18 January 2024 — Talía Labañido Figueredo, 21, is the second woman from Camagüey murdered by her ex-partner so far this year and the fifth in Cuba. Her family reported the femicide to the independent media La Hora de Cuba. It happened this Wednesday in Nuevita, and Yendri Rodríguez, who separated from the victim a month earlier, has been arrested.

Labañido Figueredo was born in Guáimaro, where her alleged murderer, a native of Sibanicú, went to look for her at her grandparents’ house. According to this information, revealed by an anonymous source, not finding her there, he then went to Nuevitas around 7:00 pm, where hours later a friend found her stabbed to death in the house they shared. Despite her youth, Labañido Figueredo was the mother of a little girl.

Although the alleged murderer tried to flee, the police arrested him on the outskirts of the town.

On January 2, another woman from Camagüey, Diana Rosa Cervantes Mejías, 29, inaugurated the list of victims of fatal violence against women of 2024. The event occurred in the Juruquey neighborhood in the capital city, where her ex-partner beat her to death. According to the young woman’s relatives, the murderer was on bail and awaiting trial for having assaulted a co-worker “with a machete.”

To them are added Yanilsa Zamora Miranda, murdered by her partner on January 9 in her house in the Santiesteban neighborhood in Holguín, and Dailene Fernández Carasa, between 32 and 34 years old, also at the hands of her partner and at home, on January 11, in Alamar, Habana del Este.

The most recent up to now was Aliuska Carmenate, also in Holguín, in Mayarí. Her murder took place last Sunday, January 14, and the aggressor – her husband, according to social networks – was arrested by the police.

Translated by Regina Anavy

