With the Dismissal of the Minister of Economy, Gil Fernandez, the Cuban Leadership Distances Itself From the ‘Package’

14ymedio, Havana, February 2, 2024 — The Cuban Government announced on Friday the dismissal of Alejandro Gil Fernández as Minister of Economy and Planning. He will be replaced, according to an official report, by Joaquín Alonso Vázquez, current president of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC).

This “rearrangement of staff,” as Granma says with its usual prose, happens after the authorities suspended the entry into force of the main economic measures (the “package”) agreed to in December.

On Wednesday, the rise in fuel prices was postponed, and on Thursday, the increase in transport prices. When announcing the reason for the suspension of the first measure, Mildrey Granadillo de la Torre, first deputy minister of Economy, mentioned “the occurrence of a cybersecurity incident in computer systems for the marketing of fuels whose origin has been identified in a virus from the outside.” The same reason was given for not implementing the new transport rates.

The alleged problems in Cimex’s computer system have affected remittances from the United States, which are suspended, as was verified this Thursday by 14ymedio.

