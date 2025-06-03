A Serious Crash in Mayarí, Cuba, Leaves Five Young People Injured, Two Critically

14ymedio, Havana, June 2, 2025 — Five young people between the ages of 18 and 34 were injured this Sunday in a traffic accident in the municipality of Mayarí, province of Holguín.

The crash took place around 6:30 pm at the Yaya Uno descent, in the vicinity of the community of Guanina. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle in which they were traveling, a black private car, veered off the road, for reasons that are still under investigation. All occupants were injured.

According to a post on Facebook by the official journalist Emilio Rodríguez Pupo, the car was going from Mayarí in the direction of Guanina when the crash occurred. The National Revolutionary Police (PNR) is in charge of investigations to determine what caused the crash.

Two of the youths remain in critical condition

The management of the Martyrs de Mayarí hospital reported that two of the youths remain in critical condition: Anyelo Antonio López Beltrán, 20, and Abdiel Alejandro Campos Céspedes, 18.

Two others have serious injuries. Ariel Sánchez Batista, also 20 years old, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was transferred to a hospital in the city of Holguín. The fourth injured, 34-year-old Yulio Quiala Sánchez, was also reported to be in serious condition.

The fifth injured, 18-year-old Odel Emilio Magaña Chacón (known as “Chopo”) remains under medical observation

The municipal director of public health, Anika Lao Texidó, confirmed that three ambulances were activated for emergency transfers, and a specialized vehicle was mobilized to reinforce logistical support.

The number of fatalities in Cuba has increased, with drivers representing the most affected group

This crash adds to a worrying national trend. In the first four months of 2025, 2,377 traffic crashes were recorded in Cuba, a decrease of about 150 incidents compared to the same period last year. However, the number of fatalities increased, with drivers representing the most affected group.

Official statistics indicate that young people between 21 and 25 years of age, as well as those over 70, account for the largest number of crashes and victims. Monday and Wednesday are the days with the highest number of crashes, while Sunday and Tuesday are the deadliest. The most critical time is between 3:00 and 6:00 in the afternoon.

The most critical time is between 3:00 and 6:00 pm

According to the National Road Safety Commission, 91 per cent of crashes are due to human factors. The main causes identified are lack of attention when driving, failure to respect the right-of-way and speeding.

However, drivers and passengers point to structural factors as indirect causes of the problem: the deplorable condition of roads with potholes; dips and lack of signage; and an aging fleet with thousands of vehicles circulating with improvised parts, home-made adaptations and forced repairs due to chronic shortages of spare parts.

Translated by Regina Anavy

