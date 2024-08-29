A Santa Clara Baseball Coach Escaped Cuba During the U-12 World Series in Pennsylvania

14ymedio, Havana, 28 August 2024 — Baseball coach Carlos César Martínez was not on the plane that returned to Cuba on Monday with the delegation that attended the World Series of Minor Leagues, held in Williamsport. After his escape during the competition in Pennsylvania, the Villaclareño met with his brother, who already lived in the U.S..

Martínez was one of the three coaches of the Santa Clara U-12 team that represented the Island in the World Series. His escape was confirmed this Tuesday by the Pelota Cubana media, which said that he had not returned to Cuba, unlike his colleagues, Everaldo Pedroso and Andy Zamora. Martínez was presented with “a unique opportunity and knew how to make the most of it,” summarized journalist Miguel Rodríguez.

“The relief pitching couldn’t hold out.” With that phrase, for its part, the official media Jit described the elimination of the Santa Clara team against Mexico in the tournament on August 20. They did not explain, however, that those led by Everaldo Pedroso reached the sixth and last inning with a 4 to 1 advantage. Two home runs by the Mexican athletes defined the game, which was 4 to 6.

“The weak point was the relief pitchers,” said Rodríguez, although he recognized that in the last challenge, “the Cuban opener Deivy Hernández did great mound work for four and two-thirds innings, allowing one score and striking out five batters.”

A year ago, José Pérez, one of the coaches of the Bayamo team that competed in the Minor League World Series, left his delegation under “cover of darkness” in the Grove area, also in Pennsylvania, where the Island team stayed, according to a report from North Central PA.

The escapes have fatally wounded Cuban sport. This Tuesday it was reported that, after touching down on Spanish soil, the goalkeeper of the soccer team, Leonardo Hierrezuelo, separated from the rest of his teammates in the departure lounge.

The team that is preparing for the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, which will take place between September 14 and October 6, thus suffered its second escape in five days. Last Friday, one of its leaders, Harold Aguilera from Camagüey, escaped to Portugal. The sports authorities on the Island have not yet reported any of these escapes.

Nor is there any talk of the definitive departures of athletes. The most recent was that of the 21-year-old baseball player Xian Vega, who has been in Nicaragua since last Monday and is training at the International Baseball Academy of Central America. His goal: to convince some US talent scouts and sign a contract with a Major League team.

Translated by Regina Anavy

