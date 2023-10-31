A Flight Arrives in Havana With 138 Irregular Migrants Returned From Mexico

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 30 October 2023 — A group of 138 Cubans arrived in Havana this Sunday on a flight from Mexico as part of a bilateral agreement between the governments of both nations to return irregular migrants to their country of origin, official media reported.

The 92 men and 46 women deported on this day make up the 118th migrant return operation carried out so far this year, and with this group there are 4,779 Cubans returned from different countries in the region, according to a report by the Ministry of the Interior of the Island.

A week ago, the Mexican government returned 37 other Cuban irregular migrants to Cuba.

It is estimated that in 2022 around 4% of the Cuban population left the country

In recent days, 27 Cuban migrants were also deported from the United States and another six by the authorities of the Cayman Islands.

Cuba is experiencing an unprecedented migratory wave both for the volume of migrants and for its duration due to the serious economic crisis it suffers, with a great shortage of basic products (food, medicines and fuel), galloping inflation, frequent power cuts and a partial dollarization of the economy.

It is estimated that in 2022 around 4% of the Cuban population left the country, and this year’s figures could be similar according to those accumulated to date.

Translated by Regina Anavy

