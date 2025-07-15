A Cuba Without Disguise

14ymedio, Havana, 15 July 2025 — “Disguised.” This is how Labor Minister Marta Elena Feitó described the real beggars who, every day, are multiplying on the streets trying to survive. The images taken by this newspaper in Havana speak for themselves.

