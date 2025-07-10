With a Lack of Players for the Classic, Cuba Is Debating Inviting Those Who ‘Defected’

Eight months before the event, only Yoan Moncada, Andy Ibáñez, Andy Pagés and Daysbel Hernández have confirmed their participation.

14ymedio/Swing Completo, Havana, 9 July 2025 — The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) is debating changes to Article 1.6 of the National Series regulations to include players who defected or abandoned contracts with Team Cuba in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic. Of the 10 major league players to whom they sent letters, only Yoan Moncada, Andy Ibáñez, Andy Pagés, and Daysbel Hernández have accepted so far.

With just eight months to go until the event, regime loyalist and newly appointed Cuban manager Germán Mesa has only managed to convince 10 other young talents playing for U.S. minor league clubs. Among them are Ernesto Martínez Jr., Omar Hernández, Yiddi Cappe, Alexander Vargas, Jan Hechavarría, and Víctor Labrada.

Despite Mesa having Naykel Cruz of the Baltimore Orioles on the roster, his inclusion was scuppered. The player’s representative, Cuban-American Gladys Alonso, said that if he did so, his employment relationship would be terminated. “All Cuban-Americans in the Major Leagues are going to undermine you, at some point they will,” she warned.

Last June, several members of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation (Inder) expressed interest in granting Yariel Rodríguez a pardon. The player was blacklisted after breaching a contract with the Japanese team, the Chunichi Dragons, in 2023. Journalist Yasel Porto Gómez confirmed that his invitation was ready and awaiting approval.

Rodríguez currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays and has stated that defending the Cuban flag “would be very important to him.” If there were any possibility of joining the so-called Team Asere, “I would say yes without hesitation.”

According to the specialized media outlet Swing Completo, the rule preventing Cuba from calling up players who have defected or abandoned contracts “is purely political.” However, “the current situation is critical, and they need some serious names if they want to at least advance to the second round of the tournament.”

If that key is opened, those who could be invited include Lourdes Gurriel Jr (Arizona Diamondbacks), Aledmys Díaz, Adolis García (Texas Rangers), José Iglesias (San Diego Padres); Vladimir Gutiérrez, Oscar Luis Colás (Chicago White Sox); Yoelqui Céspedes, Norge Carlos Vera (Athletics); Oscar Luis Colás (Chicago White Sox); Yoelqui Céspedes, Norge Carlos Vera (Athletics); and Andy Rodríguez, Lázaro Blanco, Luis Dani Morales, Brian Chi, Geysel Cepeda, Loidel Chapellí Jr., and Loidel Rodríguez.

Those who have announced their rejection are Aroldis Chapman, Odrisamer Despaigne, and César Prieto.

In the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Cuba is in Group A, which also includes Puerto Rico, Canada, and Panama. The host city will be San Juan.

