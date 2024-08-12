Venezuela: Revolution Without People

The evidence of Maduro’s defeat is there, coming from the very technological womb of the “best electoral system in the world”

14ymedio, Gregorio Salazar, Caracas, 6 August 2024 — At 61 years of age, after more than 25 years as a member of the political cast that came to power with Hugo Chávez and 12 of those years at the head of the regime that today subjugates Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro has attempted the most reckless of his political adventures: to remain in power another six years against the will of the Venezuelan people.

Since July 29, the day after the presidential elections, doubts about the true result of the vote began to clear up. And the first and only bulletin of the National Electoral Council (CNE) remained nothing more than an implausible pretext, a strange justification for a move that ended up placing Maduro and his inner circle outside the constitutional framework.

The “official” CNE bulletin — for what it has said and for what it has omitted, and for its haste and its inconsistencies — will go down in history as evidence of one of the most crude political moves, though not its unpredictable consequences — with which a political group has tried to seize power in Venezuela. And, as they shamelessly proclaim, definitively.

Maduro’s hasty proclamation tried to convince (and demoralize) the population with the boast of a fait accompli

Maduro’s hasty proclamation – without completing the vote counts – tried to convince (and demoralize) the population with the boast of a fait accompli. But the evidence is there, coming from the highly technological womb of the “best electoral system in the world.”

Irrefutable, uncontestable, with the meticulous forcefulness of what happened, since they constitute the same input and use the same guarantee that the CNE’s automated platform provides: invulnerable digital codes and protocols.

With more than 80% of the votes collected so far, the result is overwhelmingly devastating. Edmundo González has more than 7 million votes, 67% of the total, giving him a large lead of 37% over Maduro. That figure and percentage, unprecedented in any election in our region, will be revealed according to the trend, to be much higher when the 100% of the votes are consolidated.

The polls revealed a wide lead for Edmundo González, the softening of the Chavista base, and the avalanche of migration against the government in recent days, but the result exceeds all expectations. With a figure of less than 30% of the electorate and the rejection that his rebellion against the sovereign expression of Venezuelans has aroused, Maduro begins another flight forward to enter a more totalitarian and repressive phase of the “revolution,” but this time from the lowest level of his popular support and with an unconquerable economic, political and social crisis.

At the same time, as soon as discontent spontaneously erupted in the most populated areas of Caracas and other regions of the country, Maduro began to make good on his promised threat — “a bloodbath” — which frightened Brazilian President Lula Da Silva, who now, together with the presidents of Colombia and Mexico, continues to insist on a detailed and transparent counting of the votes. The OAS, as if that were not enough, announced another international criminal action for crimes against humanity.

As if that were not enough, the Organization of American States (OAS), announced another international criminal action for crimes against humanity.

This clamor for the truth is spreading throughout Venezuela and the world and will grow with the passing of days, it will come from every representative body in the country and from the most varied actors. Fundamentally because the atrocious moves of the regime leave no room for half measures, for nuancing ambiguous positions: one is either with the truth or with fraud, with the possibility of a return to democracy or the entry into the sinister stage of a dictatorship that takes refuge in fierce repression – which has already claimed 20 lives in just two days of protests! – threats and persecution of media and journalists and in devices such as those sought at the Supreme Court [TSJ] level, the latest botched job that is obviously doomed to failure.

Maduro and the leadership are deepening the division of a country by stirring up hatred. They seek to degrade their own militants, those who have followed them in good faith, but who today can see how their leaders have crossed the threshold to total unscrupulousness. The truth wants to be twisted, stifled, unknown, by setting in motion a delirious, crudely woven narrative. The country wants peace, unity and reunion, not the prolongation of an autocratic regime.

What the (mis)governing elite does not want to understand or assimilate internally is that the political process that began with greater intensity in the months prior to the primary elections won by María Corina Machado will not stop.

The acts of vandalism and the persecution against María Corina will only continue to endow her with an epic, a national protagonism that has facilitated victories for the population such as the one achieved on July 28. Now Venezuelans seek the definitive victory: the recognition of the popular sovereignty expressed in the elections and the removal from power of Nicolás Maduro before he begins a new mandate without any legitimacy of origin.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in the Venezuelan media outlet Tal Cual.

